Hillside: different family, same quality and traditions

The ownership of Hillside Sports Bar & Grill in Monticello has been passed on from one family to another.

Ted and Sarah Kraus owned the establishment for 11 and a half years. Six of those years it was still The Heights Supper Club. The latter part of their ownership, they turned it into Hillside, which will celebrate its fifth year in November.

As of Oct. 1, Hillside is now owned by Bob and Sue Menster, Bruce Menster, Cody Menster, and Beth Welsch.

“We wish them the best of luck,” expressed the Krauses. “We hope you all continue to support them and Hillside as much as you did us.”

The Ted and Sarah admitted they weren’t necessarily interested in selling Hillside.

“We wanted to keep it in the family,” they said, thinking perhaps one of their kids would be interested in taking it over one day. “But they all have their own career paths, and that is OK with us.”

At one point, Cody mentioned he might be interested in taking over the place. With a degree in business marketing and management from Kirkwood Community College, Cody said he was looking forward to putting his degree to good use as manager of Hillside. When Krauses asked him just how serious he was, the path to selling became more real.

“Being able to apply by degree with my position here inspired me,” said Cody.

“This is long-term for Cody,” added Bruce. “We need someone here all the time.”

In June of this year, Krauses were ready to sell. Sarah texted Cody about his sincere intentions to buy. Twenty minutes later he responded by saying he needed to talk with his family. A meeting took place the next evening, and the rest is history as they say…

Speaking of history, Bob originally owned The Heights, having sold it to Ted and Sarah.

“It’s about the history of what used to be here,” said Cody about his family’s intentions to buy. “That was also a factor and now we’ve come full circle.”

“Dad was here for 20 years. There is ahigh level of service carried over from when Dad had it,” recalled Bruce. “He knows the ins and outs of this place. Plus, Beth wanted to get involved, and it just seemed like a good fit for everybody.”

With Bruce still working at Welter Storage (for 27 years now) and Beth working at Sigma Eyehealth (for 33 years), it really does take the entire family, plus just over 30 employees to keep the place going.

Bob said having Hillside to come to gets him out of the house every day. While the atmosphere at Hillside is a bit different from its supper club days, he still enjoys seeing some of the same people and different generations.

Each of the Menster/Welsch family members has his/her own niche, too. Bruce enjoys cooking and can be found in the kitchen most days.

“Cooking is a passion. I enjoy cooking,” noted Bruce.

“Bruce is passionate about food,” added Beth.

Beth takes care of the bookkeeping, accounting, payroll and scheduling. Bob performs the maintenance jobs. Sue waits tables and tends the bar; and Cody serves as manager.

“We all understand that we call carried a specific skillset to benefit the entire business,” said Cody. “That’s another big reason we all came together. The family aspect had a lot to do with it, keeping it as a family-run business like it was before.”

They all agreed that having so many at the helm allows for flexibility when scheduling.

A month into their new venture, very minor changes have been made at Hillside. Any major changes in any form won’t likely happen until next year. However, Bob and Bruce are looking at offering lunch specials for those who are on a time crunch when it comes to lunch breaks during the week.

Like every other business, Hillside is also experiencing issues with staffing.

“It’s hard to get help,” commented Bob.

There are also some food products that aren’t readily available, and prices seem to continue to rise.

“It’s a challenge all the way around,” added Bruce.

The effects of the pandemic were not the sole reasons why the Krauses chose to sell when they did.

“Yes, it’s been very trying for almost two years,” said Sarah, “not just for us, but for every small business in the country.”

She added it was important to them that Hillside remain open.

“It’ll always be a part of who we are and what is good for the community,” she added. “The best thing we ever did was change The Heights to Hillside. People want a sports bar atmosphere.”

The Mensters said they’ve enjoyed seeing a new group patronize Hillside, as well as a younger crowd in the evenings. Beth said some of The Heights’ long-time customers have remarked, “You’re back!”

The new owners recognize the hard work and dedication the Krauses poured into Hillside.

“We appreciate the help from Ted and Sarah,” thanked Beth. “Sarah is still helping us out as the day cook.”

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here,” said Bruce. “We’re carrying on a good thing.”

“We’re looking forward to building relationships and serving those who maybe have not been here before,” added Cody.

They’re also thankful many of the staff have stayed on to work through the transition.

To ease into things, the Menster family came on scene a month early in September to learn the ropes.

“It’s nice to finally put our own touch on things,” said Cody, proud of what his family is doing.

The Krauses said they couldn’t have continued on as many years as they did without their staff and the community as a whole, not to mention those who came from surrounding towns.

“We will truly be forever grateful to you all!”

As the holidays approach, Hillside hopes to accommodate group parties, encouraging people to make reservations, especially on the weekends.