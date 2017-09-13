History speaker to highlight WWI in Iowa

To honor the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I (April 6, 1917), the Monticello Public Library invites a curator from the Iowa State Historical Society to speak on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Leo Landis will share his research about Iowa’s experience in the war and the patriotism of Iowans across the state. He will also share stories about those living in Jones County during WWI. Landis will discuss the aftermath of the war and how life in Iowa changed into the 1920s.