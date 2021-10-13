Hoag reflects on five years as MACC director

In late September, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) Board of Directors announced that they were beginning a search for a new chamber director. They also thanked Jan Hoag, outgoing director, for her years of service and dedication to the MACC.

Hoag was hired in early 2017, and has served as the chamber director for the past five years, having relocated here from Rochester, Minn.

In regards to Hoag’s role with the chamber, the two parties could not come to terms negotiating the director’s annual employment agreement, which ends Dec. 31. Therefore, the agreement was not renewed.

Hoag explained she requested a reduction in hours, from 32-plus to 20 hours a week.

“I wanted to pursue other interests,” she shared. “But I was still willing to commit 20 hours to the organization in some fashion.”

Ultimately the board felt the director position should remain at 32-plus hours.

“The board of directors felt the director position needed to remain a 32-hour a week position,” noted MACC President Chris Brokaw. “The board explored a number of options in an effort to accommodate Jan’s request, but we ultimately determined it wasn’t feasible.”

Hoag has agreed to stay on and assist in assuring a smooth transition for the board and the members of the MACC.

“I don’t want the chamber to lose sight of our members with the transition,” she explained. “It’ll be a seamless transition.”

Hoag praised the leadership of the MACC board, having a strong sense of direction when it comes to carrying out the chamber’s three primary areas of focus:

• Economic Development and Tourism

• Community Development

• Member Services

Hoag was proud to share many of the chamber’s successes she was a part of during her five years here.

“Personally, I’m excited about the challenge we were tasked with to create higher visibility of the (downtown) pocket park,” she said. “We had strong support of our summer music series events; it’s been amazing.”

Hoag hopes to see the chamber continue those in the years to come.

From a leadership perspective, Hoag said the chamber has and continues to have great leadership in respect to the board members she’s worked with over the past five years.

“Their skillsets run the gambit,” she noted, “and serves our membership well. I’m always in awe of their leadership.”

She wishes to see the line of communication continue in her absence, but not just focusing on one particular demographic of members.

“Our professional base and manufacturers are so important. What services do we provide for them? We need to know what their needs are and work toward filling those needs.”

Having been away from Monticello, her hometown, for 20 years, before she returned when hired by the chamber, Hoag said she really didn’t know that many people. But she made lasting friendships through those who served on the board of directors.

The MACC has also broadened its scope and worked to form regional partnerships, as well, with the likes of the Jones County Tourism Association, Jones County Economic Development, ECICOG, and the Eastern Iowa Tourism Association.

“I consider that a feather in the chamber’s hat,” Hoag said of the accomplishment.

Those networks also include partnerships with area chambers of commerce, too.

“We have strong regional relationships that have helped us understand that a rising tide floats all boats,” she added, a phrase Hoag strongly believes in.

The MACC also expanded its technology base through cross-marketing of events and activities online and via social media.

“It’s helped us to serve our members better, which is part of our mission,” Hoag said.

The chamber’s #ShopSmall #ShopLocal initiative tied to its Chamber Bucks program has also proved quite successful. Hoag shared that when she started in 2017, the chamber would sell roughly $15,000 a year in Chamber Bucks. Last year, the program hit about $68,000.

“We’ve focused our energy on understanding the importance of small businesses, which are important to our tax base and the community as a whole,” explained Hoag.

With a little over 30 years of experience in the chamber industry as a whole, Hoag admitted it feels strange to step away. But she will continue her passion for advocacy of small businesses and emphasis on shopping local. She hopes to see the MACC and Monticello continue working on such priorities as childcare, available and affordable housing, and advocating for local employees.

“The last two to three years, we’ve seen these as significant issues with our businesses,” she said. “This is a challenge.”

Hoag also noted that young people are the key to keeping the community going, and feels that developing and encouraging leadership with young adults is important as well.

“We need to make a conscious effort to focus on young leaders in the community for governing roles and working with non-profit organizations.”

Hoag’s family has deep roots in Monticello. The Hoag family started the Hoag Duster Factory in 1872. It was in operation for 100 years. Hoag, herself, plans to remain in Jones County and continue her involvement in various organizations.

“I have strong ties to Monticello and hope to remain energized, engaged and active,” she said.

“On behalf of the MACC Board of Directors, I want to thank Jan for her years of service to our organization as well as the community,” Brokaw stated. “Her passion and her drive to support our members has been great and we wish her the best with whatever she dedicates her time and talent to next.”

Hoag’s advice to the incoming chamber director is to be flexible. She said coming into the role with a list of accomplishments is a good idea, but realize there is a lot to the job.

“You need to be customer service-driven and member-focused,” she said. “You work on behalf of the members, the community, and at the direction of the board (of directors).”