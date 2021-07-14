Hogan takes leadership role with GJCF Open Exhibits

The Great Jones County Fair Open Exhibits has a new superintendent running the show this year.

Hilary Hogan took over following Nancy Felton’s leadership since 2005. Felton roped Hogan into assisting a few years ago, with the intention of stepping down to spend more time with her family at the fair rather than working during the week.

Hogan grew up active in 4-H and FFA, so she is no stranger to the county fair scene.

“I always enjoyed being involved at the fair,” she said. “In college, I was involved at the Iowa State Fair, helping with FFA exhibits one year, and then managing Little Hands on the Farm (part of the State Fair Kids Zone) for three years.

“We have a great fair in Jones County, and it’s been a great opportunity for me to meet people and become more involved in the community,” added Hogan.

Taking over the Open Exhibits, Hogan has several assistants she can lean on for help. The Open Exhibits will be on display during the week of the GJCF, July 21-25, inside the Berndes Center. Youth/teen art projects, Lego displays, and produce will be located in the upper level. The small room in the lobby area will contain all of the rest of the entries.

Children and adults can submit entries for the Open Exhibits contests, of which there are many. There are several age categories:

• 3 to 6 years

• 7 to 12 years

• 13 to 17 years

• Adults are 18 and up

Due to the fact that the 2020 GJCF was turned into a modified fair with the pandemic, Open Exhibits were not judged. So this year, anyone can submit entries that have been created since the 2019 GJCF.

“So bring in projects you finished during all those months of quarantine,” urged Hogan.

There are classes for just about everything:

• Produce

• Flowers

• Wine

• Baked goods

• Canned items

• Sewing

• Knitting

• Crocheting

• Quilting

• Painted craft items

• Woodworking

• Legos

• Photography

• Antiques

Hogan highlighted some new categories this year, including the succulent class as part of the potted plant category, a donut class under baked goods, and honey.

“We’ve expanded our quilts to include a class for Quilts of Valor, and added Diamond Art and Perler Bead classes to the handcrafted category,” offered Hogan. “There are a couple of new Lego classes as well.”

In 2019, there were no adult Lego entries, despite many inquiries, shared Hogan. However, they can fill a couple of tables of children and youth Lego submissions.

“Legos are judged according to their difficulty level for the age category,” explained Hogan. “If they are in the imagination class, creativity comes into play when judging.”

Open Exhibits works with the local Military Trail Questers club for the Antique Show portion of the entries. This partnership started in 2017.

“The Questers choose a judge who ranks the entries according to the standards of what they are looking for in each division,” Hogan said.

Entries must be dropped off at the Berndes Center between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, July 19. Judging takes place on Tuesday. Following that, entries remain on display for public viewing.

In addition, there is also the Subway Best Cookies Contest on Friday, July 23 at the fair. Cookie entries from all ages will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon that day. You can enter into any of the three divisions: chocolate chip only, chocolate chip and one other ingredient, or open ingredient.

“The Open Exhibits are important because they showcase all of the talent in our county,” Hogan expressed. “Bringing projects for the kids is exciting and a great way to give them a glimpse into 4-H. For the adults, it’s fun to showcase projects they’ve worked hard on all year.”

For all of the Open Exhibit categories and rules, visit www.greatjonescountyfair.com/premium-book.