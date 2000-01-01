

The live Nativity at Holiday on 1st was made possible by SS. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church. The Henderson family and church members volunteered their time that evening.



Lucy Null won a Santa Fast Pass from Superior Appliance, which meant she got to go to the front of the line.



Henry Aschtgen talks with Santa at Monticello Carpet & Interiors during Holiday on 1st. Santa and Mrs. Claus’ visit was sponsored by Monticello Carpet & Interiors and EchoVision, Inc.



Sue Russ and Sue O’Rourke were two of the many volunteers at the Monticello library helping with holiday crafts and activities for Holiday on 1st. Russ and O’Rourke assisted with the gingerbread houses.



Francie Head’s women’s choir performed several holiday songs inside the Community Building during Holiday on 1st. (Photos by Kim Brooks)