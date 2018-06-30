

The wintery weather didn’t stop Santa Claus from coming to Monticello Carpet & Interiors to visit with kids at Holiday on 1st on Dec. 14. The Kremer kids, Sophia, Emelia, and Robert share their Christmas lists with Santa.



Callym Burrack gets some help from Dad (Cole Burrack) while working on a gingerbread house at the Monticello library during Holiday on 1st.



Monticello Express Sports Editor Pete Temple and Advertising Manager Rae Ann Manternach sang Christmas Carols in the Veterans Hall during Holiday on 1st. (Photos by Kim Brooks)