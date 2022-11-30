Holiday on 1st offers family fun for the whole community

The second annual "Holiday on 1st" is a little over two weeks away, so make plans to attend on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The name tells you the location: E. First Street in downtown Monticello.

The event brings back many activities from last year, as well as some new events for the whole family.

Parks and Recreation staff and volunteers started planning Holiday on 1st back in August. This year, punch cards will be available at the various stations for those attending Holiday on 1st. You'll also be able to print the card out from the Facebook event page. Those who visit every station, or a certain number of stations, will need to turn their cards in at the end of the evening for a chance to win Chamber Bucks.

Taking place right now are the storefront window display contest and the residential lighting contest.

Visit each QR code on the Parks & Rec Facebook page to register for either contest before Dec. 10, when the winners will be announced. (Judging takes place Dec. 9.)

This year's theme for the downtown window display is "Holiday Movies." The winning business will receive $250 in Chamber Bucks, courtesy of the Greater Monticello Community Foundation.

The public will vote on the winning storefront display via photos and "likes" on the event Facebook page.

There are two categories for the residential lighting contest: Lights Only and Clark Griswold. One winner from each category will also win $250 in Chamber Bucks, thanks to the Foundation.

"We wanted to put the Foundation in the forefront of people's minds," Oswald said of their generosity, "and bring the organization back."

Those taking part in the residential lighting contest need to reside in the 52310 Zip Code.

Also before Dec. 10, any business or organization wishing to display a festive holiday tree for the Tree Walk need to register and pay the $50 registration fee before the 10th.

"Bring your own tree and decorations to the Community Building," urged Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald.

This year, the Tree Walk will be on display in the historic Community Building in an effort to raise money and bring about awareness for the building renovation project. The $50 will go toward the cost of renovations.

You can set up your tree on Dec. 9 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m., or Dec. 10 between 9 and 11 a.m. Clean-up will be on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.

"We hope to have a lot of trees to attract people up into the Community Building," Oswald said. "It'll be a warm location and it'll feel festive."

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be greeting kids of all ages inside Monticello Carpet & Interiors from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is asked to line up inside the downtown pocket park and use the side door to enter the store. The high school student council and La Belle Beauty Lounge will be serving hot chocolate, cider, and cookies to those waiting in line.

The Monticello Public Library will offer a variety of crafts and events upstairs this year, inside the library. (Note: No public library services will be available during Holiday on 1st. The Dec. 10 library hours will be 9 a.m. to noon.)

The library activities will include: decorating gingerbread houses, face painting, a walk-around magician, holiday crafts, and coloring a life-size gingerbread house.

The library parking lot will be closed during Holiday on 1st to allow for the display of memorial luminary bags. Bags can be picked up at local businesses and brought to the event on Dec. 10.

Throughout the evening, KMCH 94.7 will be doing a live broadcast, and Express Sports Editor Pete Temple be performing live carols as well.

A meal will be served in the Veterans Hall for free-will donations. The funds will go toward holiday lights and decorations for the community parks. Those serving will be members of the city council, Library Board, Friends of the Library, and Park Board.

"Everything will be a free-will donation," noted Oswald of the meal and pocket park treats.

Downtown businesses will also welcome the public in, such as Muddy Boots, paperwhite make-and-take craft; and Superior Appliance, coloring contest.

Other family events include the elf village in front of the Renaissance Center, "touch-a-truck" near Maple and Elm streets (a display of equipment from local implement dealers and public safety equipment kids can climb on/in), and a live Nativity in the parking lot at the corner of First and Main streets.

Jellystone Park is offering use of their people movers for 10-15-minute residential light tours.

For the latest on Holiday on 1st, follow the event Facebook page.