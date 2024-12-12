Holiday on 1st takes over downtown Monticello, Dec. 14

The Fourth Annual “Holiday on 1st” event is set to take place this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.

E. First Street is where you and your family will want to be for the fun and festivities.

“There is a lot more entertainment this year," offered Jacob Oswald, Monticello Parks and Recreation director. "This is always an exciting time of the year. People wanted more family activities, so we came up with plenty for everyone.

"We want to continue to expand upon Holiday on 1st each year," continued Oswald. "If there are groups interested in joining, we'd love to have them!"

Holiday on 1st is hosted by Monticello P&R, though it involves several other entities to make this a successful holiday event for everyone to enjoy.

The theme for this year's Holiday on 1st is "All Aboard!"

There are activities for people young and old to take part in and enjoy throughout the three-hour event, many returning favorites, as well as new…

• Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet with youngsters inside Monticello Carpet & Interiors from 4 to 7 p.m.

For visits with Santa, you’re asked to use the side door in the pocket park. The line will form inside the pocket park as well.

• There will also be hot chocolate served by St. John's Christian Daycare in the pocket park. Camp Fire will also be serving hot chocolate at Family Veterinary Services on E. First Street. Dr. Jayme Freye will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides

• Live entertainment and the tree walk will be held inside the Community Building, hosted by Monticello Main Street.

The live entertainment will include: Sarah Boyle, Junior Panther Poms, Bravura, and the Manternach Community Band.

You can take part in the tree walk for $30. Monticello Main Street donors and Holiday on 1st sponsors will have their fee waived. You must provide your own tree, lights, decorations, etc. Set-up is Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. (Tear-down is any time after 7 p.m. on Dec. 14.)

To sign up for the Tree Walk, visit the "City of Monticello - IA Parks & Recreation" Facebook page and look for the QR code.

Event participants will vote on their favorite tree. The person, business, or organization with the winning tree will be invited to be the "Featured Tree" in 2025 and will receive a $200 prize stipend to be put toward their 2025 tree. The Featured Trees will also be raffled off each year.

Proceeds from the Tree Walk will go toward the growth of the Tree Walk, Holiday on 1st, and projects within the city.

• The Monticello Public Library is offering gingerbread houses, train ornaments, and BELIEVE bracelets, and a train conductor hat upstairs inside the library.

• Above & Beyond Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring a memorial liminary in the library parking lot, which will be closed to traffic. Free luminary bags are available at various businesses in Monticello.

You’re asked to decorate a bag in honor or memory of a loved one and bring to Above & Beyond. The bags will be filled with sand and lighted candle in the parking lot throughout Holiday on 1st.

• A free-will donation meal will be served in the Veterans Hall, with proceeds going toward the P&R bike park project. The meal is provided by the Jones County Pork Producers and The Avacentre.

The meal annually supports the efforts of P&R, bringing in about $1,000 each year.

McNeill Hardware donated a bicycle to be raffled off. Tickets are $5 for one and $20 for five, and will be sold outside the VFW hall. The winner will be announced before Christmas.

• Monticello Express Sports Editor Pete Temple will also be singing holiday favorites inside the Vets Hall.

• Touch-A-Truck vehicles will be displayed along First Street for kiddos to climb in and out of.

• The Jones County Supervisors will be offering tours of residential lights. People-movers will be parked downtown.

• A trackless train will be traveling along E. First Street from 3 to 7 p.m., stopping at the far east and west ends to let people off.

• The public is invited to take part in Christmas carol singing throughout the downtown. Those interested can meet outside the VFM Hall. One group will carol from 4 to 5:30 p.m., another group from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• A Live Nativity, hosted by SS. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church and the Henderson family will be held near Above & Beyond’s office.

• Many local businesses are also offering holiday crafts, activities, and goodies throughout the downtown district, and will be open late. Those include: Whiffle Tree Mercantile, Muddy Boots Flowers, JK Ross, La Belle Boutique & Beauty Lounge, Superior Appliance, Treasured Weddings, The Honeybee Boutique, and Above & Beyond.

• There will be appearances by Yogi Bear and Cindy Bea, courtesy of Jellystone Campground.

• At 7 p.m., be sure to position yourself near DigiFarm for the Snowball Drop.

DigiFarm VBN, LLC will drop a thousand snowballs (ping pong balls) from a boom truck.

• Following the Snowball Drop, at 7:10 p.m., head to the community tree at the intersection of First and Main for the lighting of the Nativity Star at the top of the tree.

Throughout the event, the entire stretch of E. First Street from Cedar to Main will be shut down to traffic, beginning at 2 p.m.

For a map of all of the Holiday on 1st activities, scan the QR code on the front of this week's Shoppers Guide. The QR code will take you to the Linktree app with a map of downtown Monticello.

Holiday on 1st started in 2021 with zero event sponsors. At the time, only one block of the street was closed down; only one business remained open late.

"Now we have the entire street, and many businesses and organizations involved," acknowledged Oswald. "It's all about the collaboration; we have north of 50 volunteers."

Oswald hopes to see this annual holiday event as something that draws people to Monticello for the night.

"We want to continue to provide a different experience for people," he said.

For the latest on Holiday on 1st, visit the P&R Facebook page.