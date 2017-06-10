Holiday concerts



Sacred Heart Catholic School held its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert on Dec. 12. The second graders performed “Feliz Navidad.” Front row from left are Elliot Chapman, Hannah Gobeli, Nick Schlarmann, Finn Farrowe, Peyton Kraus, Hayden Donovan, and Harper Donovan. Back row, Eli Reyner, Kydan Bernard, Gavin Gogel, Kameron Lawrence, Braydon Cigrand, and Tyler Miles.



Sacred Heart third-graders Lily Hall, Saige Freeze, Mary Grace Lyons, and Whitney (Photos by Kim Brooks) Long take the lead in “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”



Sacred Heart students Skylar Freeze, first grade, and kindergarteners Josef Naab, and Kennedy Babbe get in the holiday spirit while singing “Jingle Bells.” (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Singing with the Mixed and Concert Choirs during the Dec. 12 concert, from left: Jess Tuel, Dani Ellison, Makenna Norton- Schmit and Haley Sly.



Members of the Chamber Choir perform in “An Olde Time Radio Choral Concert,” the Monticello High School Vocal Department’s annual winter concert Dec. 12 in the MHS Auditorium. Among them, first row from left: Rylee McBride, Megan Mahoney and Rease Saunders. Second row: Elijah Joliff. Third row: Dominik Chally and Caden Ungs. Fourth row: Riley Manternach, Luke Lambert and Tyler Luensman.



Members of the grade 5-6 band perform at the concert Dec. 10 in the Monticello Middle School gym. Among them, first row from left: Alan Arriaga and Stella McDermott. Second row: Meghan Besler and Kayla Shady. Third row: Anicka Kahler and Matthew Beanblossom. Fourth row: Collin Cashner. (Photos by Pete Temple)