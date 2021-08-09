Homecoming festivities planned for Monticello

The Monticello Community School District has announced its schedule of events for Homecoming Week, Sept. 13-18, 2021.

The Homecoming Pep Rally will take place on Monday, Sept. 13, from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. at the high school.

The parade and Coronation will also be held on Monday.

Parade line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Aquatic Center. The parade will start at 6 p.m., following the same route as past years.

The Coronation will be held on the football field at 6:45 p.m. If weather conditions are not favorable, the Coronation will be held at the same time, but inside the high school gymnasium.

The junior/senior girls’ Powder Puff Game will begin at 7 p.m. on the football field. New this year is the junior/senior boys’ Ironman Volleyball Game. It will be at 8 p.m. inside the high school gym.

The Homecoming football games against Tipton will be on Friday, Sept. 17, with junior varsity kicking off at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:15 p.m.

The Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, in the high school commons from 8 to 11 p.m.

Reminder: There is no school on Friday, Sept. 17, as it is a professional development day.

The following is a schedule of the dress-up days at the various schools:

Monticello High School

• Monday – Color Wars

(Red for freshmen, white for sophomores, black for juniors, grey for seniors, and teal for the teachers/staff.)

• Tuesday – Decade Day

(‘50s for freshmen, ‘60s for sophomores, ‘70s for juniors, and ‘80s for seniors.)

• Wednesday – Country Western Day

• Thursday – Grandpappy Meemaw Day

Monticello Middle School

• Monday – Color Wars

(Red for fifth grade, white for sixth grade, black for seventh grade, grey for eighth grade, and Panther Spirit colors for teachers/staff.)

• Tuesday – Decade Day

(‘50s for fifth grade, ‘60s for sixth grade, ‘70s for seventh grade, and ‘80s for eighth grade.)

• Wednesday – Country Western Day

• Thursday – Grandpappy Meemaw Day

Carpenter and Shannon Elementary

• Monday – Color Day

(Yellow for LPP, red for kindergarten, orange for first grade, green for second grade, blue for third grade, and purple for fourth grade.)

• Tuesday – Together Tuesday

(Classes will work together as a team to complete a project.)

• Wednesday – Share the Spirit Day

(Students will create and share positive messages with their high school heroes.)

• Thursday – Panther Pride

(Wear black, red, or your Monticello gear.)