The Honeybee Boutique caters to all sizes, all occasions

The Honeybee Boutique in downtown Monticello opened its doors in August with the intention of offering customers a wider range of clothing sizes and options.

Owner Sarah Lagunes-Kraus had the idea of selling clothes online, but ultimately felt a downtown storefront would better serve her customers.

Her store sells regular sizes for women, small (S) to extra-large (XL), as well as plus sizes, 1X to 3X. She also sells men’s clothing from L to 4X.

“My first idea was to have a plus-size-only boutique,” said Lagunes-Kraus. “But I didn’t want to leave out the other sizes. It can be hard for customers to shop online, not having the opportunity to try things on, not knowing how it will fit or look or how it feels. Online is not ideal, so I thought a storefront would help things sell better.”

Lagunes-Kraus drove past the former Fit N’ It, located downtown at 215 E. First St. and saw the “for rent” sign.

“I talked to my husband about it and we decided to take the risk,” she said of opening her own store.

The Honeybee Boutique offers something for every size, men and women, older and younger generations, both casual and dressy. You will find:

• Clothing

• Footwear

• Jewelry

• Gift items (especially in time of Christmas)

• Accessories

• Body care (soaps, lotions, bath bombs, etc.)

• Men’s beard care items

• Socks

“It’s been a lot of trial and error,” shared Lagunes-Kraus in terms of what she wanted to carry in her store. “I’ve purchased stuff from multiple vendors.”

One of those vendors is the popular brand Natural Life. Lagunes-Kraus is happy to be able to offer their line in her store.

“It’s just a happy brand that makes you feel good and happy,” she said. “Their gift items are great and I really like them.”

When she first opened, it wasn’t necessarily in her business plan to offer menswear. But after getting requests from customers, she decided to expand.

The main floor of the store is filled with merchandise. There are large fitting rooms in the back for customers to try clothes on, too. It was important to Lagunes-Kraus to have space for fitting rooms.

As for the name of her business, Lagunes-Kraus wanted something that reflected her work ethic.

“I like bees and the honeybee is a hard worker,” she said. “And I am trying to make this (business) work. There is a lot of meaning behind bees.”

To demonstrate her work ethic, the store is not Lagunes-Kraus’ only job. She works full-time at Midwestern BioAg in Monticello, noting that her job comes first and made it possible for her to open the boutique.

“They are very supportive and my job is flexible,” she said of finding time for both.

Lagunes-Kraus balances both jobs between attending school and sporting events for her kids.

Hours might fluctuate at the store, so be sure to visit her Facebook page to know when she’s open.

“I mostly have evening here,” she said of the boutique.

Typically you’ll find her working downtown on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Aside from a wide range of clothes and more, Lagunes-Kraus was excited to bring in gently used formal dresses for young girls to purchase for prom and homecoming at discounted prices.

On Jan. 18 and 19, she will host a formal wear consignment sale, giving girls the chance to come in and browse her selection and try on dresses.

She is currently accepting prom, homecoming, and bridesmaid/mother dresses, as well as formal shoes. The sellers can set their own price for selling. Seventy percent will go to the seller; 30 percent to the boutique.

“If there is no suggested price, the buyers can make a reasonable offer,” she said.

If those selling their formal wear don’t want their dresses back, Lagunes-Kraus will donate them.

“It’s a way for people to declutter their closets and homes,” encouraged Lagunes-Kraus.

Since making the announcement about the consignment sale, she’s already had 48 dresses donated by 11 different people.

Lagunes-Kraus is a 2004 graduate of Monticello High School. In 2005, she enlisted in the Army, serving for five years and eight months, to be exact. She was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and 2011.

“I was in Afghanistan when they caught (Osama) bin Laden (in 2011),” she said of the historic time in history.

She is also a member of the Monticello VFW.

It seems quite fitting, then, for Lagunes-Kraus’ business to be located directly across from the Monticello Veterans Hall on E. First Street…