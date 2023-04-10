Honor Flight experience is emotional for Novak

“Last night I returned from the 48th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. What an awesome but emotional day, and the best part was being able to spend it with Ryan (Novak). Thank you to all of you who supported this program in any way. I especially want to thank the cross country team for their part in the Letters from Home. You kids are the best!”

Volunteer Monticello High School Cross Country Coach and Vietnam veteran Bruce Novak took part in the Honor Flight out of Eastern Iowa Airport to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20.

As he shared on his Facebook page the following morning, it was quite an emotional experience for several reasons, namely because his son, Ryan, of Marion, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. While not genetic, it just so happens that Novak’s wife and Ryan’s mom, Marlene, passed away from lymphoma in September 1996.

Ryan served as his father’s guardian on the Honor Flight.

“There was no question,” Novak said as to who would take on that role by his side. “It just made it more special.”

A couple of years ago while on a fishing trip to Colorado with Ryan, the two got to talking about the Honor Flight opportunity and Novak’s time in the U.S. Army. One thing led to another, and Ryan worked his magic to submit his father’s name for the Flight.

Two years later, earlier this summer, Novak was notified that he’d be on the Sept. 20 Flight.

Novak had actually been to D.C. several times before now, but those trips were 50 years ago.

“I went for AIT (advanced individual training) after basic (training) at Ft. Belvoir in Virginia,” recalled Novak. “That about an hour bus ride to D.C. My wife came out then, too.”

At that time, many of the monuments and memorials did not exist. This was Novak’s first time seeing the Korean and Vietnam Memorials for the first time.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “There is a lot there now; it was like being there for the first time.”

Not only did Novak take in the veterans’ memorials he had not seen before, be he said he spent time reseeing other sights as well.

The Honor Flight group started their tour at the World War II Memorial where they took a group photo of all of the veterans.

Novak said they spent about two hours around the Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, where they also walked to the Korean and Vietnam Memorials.

While at the Lincoln Memorial, they saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team Platoon perform. They also saw another Honor Flight from Chicago

The Honor Flight veterans received two heartwarming welcomes: Once when they landed in D.C. and another upon their return home to Iowa.

“It seemed so spontaneous,” remarked Novak of getting off the plane in D.C. “We used a side door to enter the terminal and walked into the main hub and it was packed with people cheering and clapping. It was so unexpected and really neat.”

On the way back to Cedar Rapids, Novak and his son were seated in the very back of the plane. As they finally entered the airport, Novak said he was speechless. A line of strangers from all over the state were clapping, waving American Flags, and thanking all of the veterans for their service and sacrifice. Novak spotted his family and friends who showed up for the welcome-home ceremony.

Despite the 45-minute delay in leaving D.C., Novak said people still stuck around back in Iowa.

While on the return flight, Novak shared as he got emotional just thinking about it, music to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” was piped throughout the plane over the intercom. Then, each veteran received a large manilla envelope full of Letters from Home. Novak not only read a card from his daughter, Amy, but letters from students and their families on the MHS Cross Country Team.

“That really got to me,” he said of the gracious gesture.

Despite having been to D.C. in the past, Novak said there is no comparison to going with a group of fellow veterans.

“It’s nowhere near the same experience because of what it means and the people it honors.”

Novak was drafted into the Army in early 1971 at the age of 21, following two deferments. At the time of the Vietnam draft, Novak was attending Wayne State University in Michigan.

At the time, he was student teaching and living with his wife in Sheldon, Iowa, and watched the lottery draft with his parents.

“I watched them draw out my number,” he said.

Novak completed basic training at Ft. Lewis (now McChord Air Force Base) in Washington State. He then went through AIT in Virginia where he was assigned to artillery. From there, it was to Ft. Hood (now Ft. Cavazos) in Texas.

“I was at Ft. Hood when I got my orders to go Vietnam,” recalled Novak.

It was at this time that President Richard Nixon started the withdraw of troops from Vietnam, which meant less also going overseas.

Novak never had to report to Vietnam and finished out his time in the service, from 1970-71, at Ft. Huachuca in Arizona.

“I was home (back in Iowa) before Christmas,” he said.

Novak was hired for some contract work in Sheldon as he started looking for a full-time teaching job to utilize his degree.

In the fall of 1972, he started teaching in Monticello where he’s remained ever since.

Novak said while he was fortunate, many other young men were not… He is proud to have served his country.