Hopkinton announces the return of Civil Wars Days in 2022

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the very first Civil War Days event in Hopkinton, Iowa. The annual event started in 1972.

Last week, the Delaware County Historical Museum announced the return of Civil War Days in June 3-4, 2022, almost two decades since the last one took place.

“Civil War Days was something you always looked forward to. It brought the community together; kids loved it and so did the adults,” said museum board members Craig Lange and Mary Lou Thimmesch.

Board member James Hucker added, “One of the most common questions we hear when holding other events was, ‘When are you guys bringing back Civil War Days?’ There has been a ton of community interest; the timing just felt right.”

Hucker added that the event brings about a sense of nostalgia for Hopkinton natives and those who attended on an annual basis.

Hopkinton celebrated its sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) in 2003; the last time they hosted Civil War Days was in 2002.

The board, made up of 13 members, has been discussing the return of Civil War Days on and off over the last few years. They also have 140 additional members, and numerous business sponsors as well.

“They all stand behind us,” said Thimmesch and Lange.

Hucker said the idea of bringing Civil War Days back really picked up steam over the summer “with some behind the scenes research and brainstorming.” In September, they voted to set the wheels in motion.

With the 50th anniversary coming up next year since the start, the museum board felt 2022 was a good time to bring it back.

“We know how great it was in the past,” recalled Thimmesch and Lange. “We are hoping to have a re-enactment and demonstrations. Everyone wants to see the parade (come) back. We are trying really hard to make all of this happen, but we need a lot of help.”

They are also working on securing vendors, too.

“We are really hoping to recapture the atmosphere of past Civil War Days,” reminisced Hucker. “We are shaping the event around some of the old flyers we found; we are really trying to stay true to the old format and are actively working on booking re-enactors.”

“The return of Civil War Days in 2022 will necessitate similar community-focused efforts from everyone,” added Thimmesch and Lange.

The public is welcome to help be a part of the planning for the 2022 event; meetings will be posted in advance on the “Delaware County Historical Museum” Facebook page. You can also reach out to the board via email at delcohistoricalsociety@gmail.com or contact Lange at 319-480-6684.

“We are hopeful that the Civil War days for 2022 will become a reality,” said Thimmesch and Lange. “It can only be accomplished with commitment and support of Delaware County and its people.”

“People can expect much of what they loved about Civil War Days in the past!” said Hucker.