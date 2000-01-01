

The car show included a couple of Iowa Hawkeye fan cars like this 1971 Chevy Chevelle owned by Tim and Judy Knudsen of Cedar Falls.



Hopkinton was the place to be on Sunday, Oct. 4, for Hot Rods & Harleys Car Show. The annual event featured vehicles from classic TV shows and movies, including the car from the movie “Christine.” This 1957 Plymouth Belvedere is owned by Marvin Hansen of Cedar Rapids.



Gary Hoffman of Anamosa is the owner of a 1968 Plymouth Road Runner.



There were lots of classic trucks to see at the Hopkinton car show on Oct. 4, including this 1959 Chevy Apache Fleetside owned by Keith McKeeban of Cedar Rapids. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



There were lots of flashy colored classic cars and trucks on display under the sunshine at Hot Rods & Harleys. This 1941 Willy’s Coupe is owned by Kurt Richter of Aviston, Ill.