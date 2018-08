The Monticello Fire Department was called to a house fire at 853 S. Main St. in Monticello Thursday evening, July 26. This was the second fire at the residence in the past couple of months. The first fire destroyed the garage. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The MFD returned the home twice throughout the evening and early morning hours due to the fire reigniting. The home was demolished the following morning. (Photos submitted)