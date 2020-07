The Monticello Fire Department was called to a fully-engulfed house fire on Park Drive around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. The report also stated that possible occupants were trapped inside. When the MFD arrived, all occupants were accounted for. The home, owned by Sam and Trisha Stoll, took on significant damage. The Stolls also have four juvenile children. (Photos by Mark Spensley)