House fire remains under investigation

The Monticello Fire Department was called to a fully engulfed structure fire at 230 W. Grand St. between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday, July 7. The house is located at the intersection of W. Grand and South Chestnut streets, and is owned by Gary and Keith Wernimont of Monticello.

The house was a total loss.

There was also damage to the neighboring house, 224 W. Grand St., owned by Shawn Flannagan of Hopkinton.

Both homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire.