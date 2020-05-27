Hundreds are being served through Grab ‘n Go program

Food service director Pat Kelly gave an update on the Grab ‘n Go meals and the summer food program offered by the district, during a work session of the Monticello School Board May 13.

The meeting was conducted online via Google Meet.

The district provides about 160 to 200 breakfasts and lunches per week. Meals are given out free of charge, Mondays and Wednesdays, with Kelly and four staff members alternating days to work.

The statewide program began as a way to continue to feed students within the district after schools were ordered closed due to COVID-19.

Thanks to reimbursements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the district comes out about even.

“We’re ahead money (on the meals), until you start factoring in labor,” Kelly said.

The program has been extended through June 30. Once it ends, the regular summer meal program at Shannon will begin.

In other board business:

• Curriculum director Robyn Ponder gave a report on new curriculum adoption for science, art, PE and health. The curriculum will be used for seven years.

The cost to the district is $107,792.63; but Ponder said the district has applied for grants that could reduce to cost to just under $80,000.

• The board heard reports from each of the district’s school principals. Elementary school principal Denny Folken reported on the return of student items on a drive-by basis April 21, and said the event went smoothly with the help of teachers and staff.

Retiring middle school principal Brent Meier reported on teachers preparing for the move from the old middle school to the new one. He also said student items are still in their lockers, and a date will need to be set for them to come and retrieve the items.

High school principal Joan Young reviewed the rescheduled dates and plans for Prom, Graduation, Honors Night and more, which were announced by Jaeger in a recent video. She also noted that after a strong start, participation by students in voluntary educational enrichment opportunities has decreased.