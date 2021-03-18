Hundreds receive COVID vaccines at community clinic

March 17 marks the one-year anniversary of when Gov. Kim Reynolds shut most of everything down in the State of Iowa due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the rise in Iowa.

A few days shy of that anniversary, Jones County Public Health (JCPH) held its 10th COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 13 at the Lawrence Community Saturday in Anamosa.

JCPH is hosting these clinics every other weekend, assisted by several dozen volunteers and Jones County Emergency Management.

Preparedness Specialist Kaci Ginn explained that the goal on Saturday was to complete 72 shots (doses) an hour, utilizing four stations.

“That’s an increase from 60 (doses an hour),” said Ginn.

That would mean at least 310 people would have received either their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.

There was numerous numbered stations set up as people came through the door, each manned by volunteers. The very first station checked people’s names and appointment times off the list. The second station handed out the required paperwork needed for each person present. You turned in your paperwork at a third station, where they handed you a number. Once your number was called, it was your turn to receive the vaccine. After getting the vaccine, you went to another section of the gym where you waited 15 to 30 minutes to make sure you didn’t have a bad reaction to the vaccine.

“If you don’t have a history of reacting to a shot,” Ginn said, “we let you go in 15 minutes. If you tend to have a reaction, the CDC recommends you wait 30 minutes. Those are for those rare case scenarios.”

Roughly 60 percent of those who had appointments on Saturday were there for their first dose of the vaccine; 30 percent were there for the second booster shot.

The final station handed those receiving their first dose cards with the date and time for their second appointment, four weeks from the day.

There was also a table manned by volunteers inputting information into the State of Iowa’s IRIS (Immunization Registry Information System). They were recording such data as the lot number (tracking number) on the vaccine vile, and which arm patients were choosing to get the shot in.

“Each vile holds 10 doses,” Ginn said. That’s why they can schedule 10 people per vile.

“If we get an extra dose,” added Ginn, “we call people (who have filled out the vaccine interest form) and have them arrive ASAP.”

Another room housed those volunteers filling syringes from the viles. Working Saturday were Lisa Lubben and Marilyn Hanna. Both urged the public to contact JCPH if they received the vaccine elsewhere to have their name removed from the list for local vaccine clinics. Hanna said it speeds things up with volunteers and/or county officials don’t have to contact you because you already received the vaccine.

If you have not filled out the form to get your name on the list to receive the vaccine through JCPH, visit www.jonescountyiowa.gov/public_health/vaccine_interest_form/.