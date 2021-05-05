Hundreds support ‘Miles for Melanoma’ effort, fundraiser

“Miles for Melanoma” is a nationwide series of 5K run/walks in an effort to raise awareness for melanoma.

Over 300 people, children and adults, took part in a local Miles for Melanoma walk on Sunday, May 2, in Monticello.

The event was organized by Lisa Sperfslage, and kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Monticello Golf Club.

Sperfslage had t-shirts made honoring and supporting those who fought and those won the fight against melanoma, which is coined “the sun’s disease.”

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer, and can occur anywhere on the body. Some areas are more at risk than others, such as the chest and back for men, and the legs for women. It can also occur on the face.

Sperfslage organized the event due to several melanoma occurrences in her family. Lisa, herself, was diagnosed with Stage 1B melanoma in June 2020. A spot was found on her ear.

“They had to reconstruct my whole ear,” she said.

And because Sperfslage had a pet scan done at the time due to her melanoma, her thyroid cancer was also found.

“It was a blessing,” she said. “I didn’t even know I had thyroid cancer.”

Sperfslage’s husband, Dale, both of his parents had melanoma. His mom passed away 20 years ago from the disease.

“Her melanoma was internal,” explained Sperfslage. “It wasn’t caught early enough.”

Sperfslage’s dad, is also a survivor.

Miles of Melanoma was not only about bringing awareness to the disease, with several survivors urging people of all ages to get checked by a dermatologist.

“I wanted to raise awareness and knew we could do something in this town because so many people are affected,” said Sperfslage. “We’re all impacted by melanoma.”

It was also about raising money. Through the sale of shirts and general donations, Sperfslage was able to raise about $5,000!

“I am absolutely ecstatic with the turnout and outcome of the donations,” she praised. “I have amazing people in my life!”

The money will be divided between the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, and Forefront Dermatology in Cedar Rapids.

Sperfslage said it was important to her to keep some of the money local, and noted that JRMC was there for her following her thyroid treatment.

“This was just something we needed to do,” she said of organizing the 5K.

Word quickly spread about the event thanks to social media and word spreading in a small town. Both Sperfslage and her husband have big families and have lived here their whole lives, which accounted for many of the attendees.

Several melanoma survivors, or “Melanoma Warriors,” addressed the crowd: Sperfslage, her father Chuck Willms, Renee Holub, and Todd Parker.

“It’s not hard to go to a dermatologist,” urged Sperfslage.

Holub said her cancer, a mole, was found by her OB-GYN.

Before the 5K took off around Monticello, three of Sperfslage’s good friends sang “Go Make a Difference,” her favorite song: Aimee Hospodarsky, Ann Norton, and Audra Holmes.

Dale and Jeanne Heeren provided the sound equipment and also sang “The National Anthem.”