Hunt speaks to her passion for early childcare needs

Sherri Hunt, director of Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI), visited with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 31 board meeting to provide an update on ECI's services, as well as make a funding request for Fiscal Year 2024.

ECI requested $11,382 from the county.

ECI serves families with children between the ages of 0 and 5.

"We help get them ready for kindergarten," Hunt said. "Education begins at birth."

Cedar/Jones ECI's community priorities include:

• Improve access to quality early care and education opportunities

• Promote the development of a local mental health system that identifies and addresses the needs of young children and their families

• Support a dental health system that meets the needs of young children and their families

Hunt said she works with Grant Wood AEA on the Childcare Alliance Response Team (CART). This program provides behavioral support for children experiencing challenging behaviors in childcare settings, not identified as having special education needs. CART helps children improve their social/emotional assets.

In addition, CART assists childcare providers in training opportunities to better deal with children experiencing social/emotional issues.

ECI works with HACAP and Genesis VNA on a Childcare Nurse Consultant for childcare operations, both in-home services and childcare centers. The program promotes wellness for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years through outreach, on-site assessments, education, training, referrals, etc.

Scott County Public Health and HACAP assist with the Dental Services & Education Program to expand/provide oral dental services and dental health education to children in preschools and childcare centers in Jones and Cedar counties.

"Parents can't always afford dental services," Hunt said.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPLI) is near and dear to Hunt's life as she works to get all families signed up with children under the age of 5. Those who join will receive one free book every month as their child ages from birth to age 5. Right now, Hunt currently has 400 families enrolled between the two counties.

"This program is supported through private donations and grants," she said. "ECI administers the program; we do not fund it."

The Early Head Start Program Expansion operates in Anamosa. ECI has helped to expand their hours from seven to 10 hours a day through funding a third EHS (Early Head Start) staff member.

"It better aligns with the parents' workday," Hunt said.

This program is contracted with HACAP.

Home Visitations partners with LSI (Lutheran Services in Iowa) and the Young Parents Network. They administer the PAT (Parents as Teachers) Program "is based on the belief that parents are the first and most important teachers of their children." PAT offers voluntary home visits to provide early childhood support and education for parents.

"It allows LSI to get into high-risk homes," added Hunt.

ECI also assists families with preschool scholarships to those families who meet the income guidelines of up to 250 percent of the poverty level.

"We give children the opportunity to attend preschool who otherwise would not have attended due to financial constraints," Hunt noted.

The scholarships are for kids ages 3 and 4.

In addition, ECI has financially assisted in the expansion of preschool hours at the Monticello school district.

"At the MCSD," Hunt said, "state funds pay for half a day. Our funds support the other half of the day because it's a full-day program.

The Quality Improvement Project for Childcare impacts the quality of childcare provided by registered child development homes and licensed childcare centers.

"It's all about supporting childcare, which is a huge issue," Hunt said. "It's a national issue. There is not enough childcare in our communities due to the workforce issues. It's a broken model."

ECI supports nine school districts between Jones and Cedar counties. The ECI board is made up of 12 members, including Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

"As you can see, we work with a lot of community partners," Hunt said.

Other ECI projects include: Safe Sleep and Transportation Materials Distribution, Kindergarten Readiness Calendar, and Sesame Street in Communities. Sesame Street in Communities is a new initiative.

"It gets families engaged with their children at home," explained Hunt, "to keep social/emotional under control at home and prepare kids for kindergarten."

Hunt said that 80 to 90 percent of a child's brain develops within the first five years of life.

"I believe strongly in what I do," she continued of her role. "I'm passionate about what I do."

Hunt warned the board of supervisors about "significant changes" coming down the pipe via the Iowa Legislature and governor. The Department of HHS (Health and Human Services) is merging three departments: Human Services, Public Health, and Aging.

"I anticipate significant changes coming this way. We need to stay ahead of the game to be in a position where we don't lose services for our communities.

"Children and families are the root of our communities, and we have to continue to support them," Hunt added.

A large part of ECI's budget stems from the state. She said once the merger is final, that funding could move into the HHS budget.

"I'm concerned we could lose all local control," she said of the many initiatives ECI provides. "We need to make local decisions that fit our local needs."

She asked the board if, down the road, they could have a longer discussion and conversation about the future of ECI.

"We need to learn how to be proactive on things…," said Hunt. "We need to advocate and continue to support children and their families."

She said maybe in the future that looks like a separate department within the county or a separate entity altogether that focuses on children's services.

While Cedar County offered to become Hunt's employer of record, she asked that Jones continue the service for an additional year as Cedar works out some changes within their board of supervisors and county auditor.