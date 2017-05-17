Hunter family tries moving on after devastating loss

“Yes, everybody has experience grief, but it’s not the same.”

Molli Hunter spoke those words during a recent interview with The Monticello Express, five months since the Hunter family lost their two youngest children in a horrific winter accident on Dec. 18, 2016.

Both 6-year-old Donald and 8-year-old Diamond Hunter died as a result of their injuries from the accident. Survivors include Molli; dad, Brandon; and soon-to-be 14-year-old sister Hope.