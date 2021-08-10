Inclusive ‘Rotary Music Park’ unveiled at Camp Courageous

In honor of its 100th anniversary in service to the community, the Monticello Rotary Club unveiled the Rotary Music Park to the public during a special ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Music Park was built at Camp Courageous.

Rotary members, Camp staff and board members, and Monticello Chamber Ambassadors were all on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

This project started in March 2020 when the Rotary Club began thinking of a grand service project idea to commemorate it’s 100 years in the community.

“We wanted to do a large project tied to our 100th celebration,” said Rotarian Greg Quinn. “This was going to be our largest project ever done, with a year of fundraising.”

What started out as a $20,000 to $30,000 project grew into $65,000, with naming rights still available for some of the 14-total musical instruments that are part of the Music Park.

Those who were part of the project committee included: Quinn, Tom Osborne, Tina McDonough, Angie McDonough, Kathy Pratt, Creighton Randolph, Candy Langerman, Charlie Becker, James and Amy Kurth, Sonya Belew, and Andrea Rivera.

The committee worked with a company called Percussion Play to find the right pieces for the project.

The additional costs included a 120-foot walkway with four instruments throughout the walkway, including musical stepping stones that play various tones as someone steps on them or rolls on them via a wheelchair.

“This (the walkway) really tied the whole thing together,” said Quinn. “And there is room for more instruments as it grows or develops.”

Quinn said this is the first project Percussion Play has done involving the installation of the musical stepping stones.

“That trail brought this project over the top,” marveled Osborne.

Rotary held several fundraisers throughout the past year-plus to raise the funds necessary for the Music Park. They held a car drop in the winter that raised $5,000, and was matched by a District Rotary grant.

“That got us going,” said Osborne.

In the summer, they held a trivia night.

“Camp’s fundraising machine also helped us out a ton,” noted Osborne.

During the Oct. 3 ceremony, Osborne said they put feelers out in the community through various groups and organizations concerning service projects.

“A couple of years ago, our Rotary Club wanted to identify a significant service project, something that would leave a lasting legacy of our first 100 years of service, and could continue on in the community for years to come,” explained Osborne. “We did a search in Monticello and Jones County and reached out to a number of organizations and people to find a need in the community that would best match that. As we talked to Charlie (Becker, Camp CEO), we realized that an outdoor music park had been on their wish list for a number of years. It seemed to be a great fit. The concept of the Rotary Music Park was born.”

Osborne said an outdoor music park is something not only the campers at Camp Courageous could enjoy, but the public as well.

“It initiates the addition of an outdoor music venue for Camp, for our neighbors, friends, and visitors.”

Osborne and Quinn said the unique thing about the Rotary Music Park is that it is all-inclusive for people of all ages and abilities.

When it came to determining which instruments to purchase, the committee consulted Monticello High School Band Instructor Alec Garringer.

“He reviewed the instruments and gave an assessment of the types (of instruments) we needed to bring in,” said Osborne. “No one on the committee had a musical background.”

Rotary also sees the Music Park as serving as a place local schools could go for field trips to expand their music education programs.

Just before the ceremony got underway, a few campers from Camp Courageous’ Respite Weekend tried their hands at the musical instruments as they waited for their parents to arrive.

“You could tell how much they enjoyed playing around with the instruments,” noted Becker.

Becker thanked the Rotary for thinking of Camp in celebration of their 100th anniversary.

“This has been here for just a short time and it’s a magnet,” he said. “It’s at the center of Camp. It’s at the center of everything. It draws in the campers. It draws in everybody.”

Becker acknowledged Camp’s board of directors and staff for their hard work with this project, as well as long-time Camp supporters Tom and Mary Pat Brooke of West Liberty. Tom also has a connection to Rotary, having been a member of his local club for years.

“They have been involved with Camp almost since when it started, and they’re here today,” honored Becker. “Tom used to bring out musical groups to entertain the campers. Lots and lots of memories.”

Becker said music is the one thing that brings people together, that crosses all barriers.

“It’s just something that everyone is in love with,” he said. “Everybody can come here and play all of these instruments. You could be a power wheelchair or run back and forth across the sound boards. It’s all engaging, fun, and accessible, and most of all inclusive to everybody. You can have as young as 100 years old and as young as 2 to 3 years old out here.”

Rotary District 5970 Foundation Chair, John Wasta, praised the Monticello Rotary Club on their project.

“Think about how much good your Rotary club has done for your community,” praised Wasta. “I want to thank the Monticello Rotary Club, and I want to thank each of you. It all starts with that individual donation.”