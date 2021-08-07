Inclusive playground sees increase in donations, interest

In October 2020, it was announced that the Austin Strong Foundation was taking the lead concerning the inclusive playground project in Monticello. The project was initially proposed by the Parks and Recreation Department. The Foundation wanted to bring an inclusive playground to the area for quite some time now, and after hearing about the proposed project, it was the perfect fit.

From there it became the “Austin Smith Inclusive Playground,” to be built between the Aquatic Center and Dean Nelson Field.

Half a year later, the Foundation has secured $165,000 in pledges and donations toward the project, which is expected to cost around $400,000.

Since taking this project on, Mikinzie Smith with the Austin Strong Foundation was also excited to announce that they committed to a final playground design and vendor.

“We’re super excited,” expressed Smith of seeing this community dream project come to life.

With steel prices increasing, Smith was motivated to make some additional revisions to the design.

“We adjusted the layout, upgraded a few pieces, and streamlined the color scheme (with the superhero theme),” Smith said.

But, this also means the project will be completed in one phase rather than two phases. The “tot” (younger children’s area) and the older kids’ area will both be done at the same time.

“We were also able to bring our costs down by $100,000,” added Smith of the construction costs.

It is clear that this community project has the backing and support of the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the Monticello City Council. During a council meeting in October 2020, Mayor Brian Wolken was pleased to know that this playground project would offer components for kids with sensory and mobility needs.

“Kids of all abilities will be able to interact,” he praised.

Council member Dave Goedken then praised the Smiths (Britt and Mikinzie) and the Foundation for wanting to get behind and support the project.

A playground committee was immediately formed by the Foundation to get this project off the ground. The committee is made up of Britt and Mikinzie Smith, a few of the Foundation board members, Parks and Rec (Oswald and Superintendent Shannon Poe), and members of the community who really had an interest in this project.

“We were able to bring a diverse group of people together to fundraise,” Smith said. “We wanted opinions from all sides.”

Oswald said while the Austin Strong Foundation took the lead, Parks and Rec is still involved with and supports the project. Once the playground is complete, it will still sit on city property and be maintained by Parks and Rec staff.

The committee worked with Boland Recreation, Inc. out of Marshalltown for insight and about the playground equipment.

Since the Foundation took on this project, the design has grown into what is sure to be a destination playground. The 10,200-square-foot playground will attract children of all ages and abilities. The Smith family visited other inclusive playgrounds and parks for ideas, taking in what kids favored and what was used the most.

“We have all the most-wanted pieces in this design,” Smith teased. “We specifically picked out what we would have wanted to see if Austin could have used this playground.”

Some of the fun interactive areas of the tot playground include a playhouse, a stop light, and a feature all about being a community helper. The design also includes a zipline, interactive gallery, and several musical pieces.

“We wanted a good balance of equipment pieces,” she said. “We want to cater to every age and, more importantly, every ability.”

The Austin Strong Foundation, together with Austin’s family, has pledged $75,000 toward the project.

“We want to give back to this community that has been so good to us,” Smith said of Foundation fundraisers.

Seeing the benefit of a community inclusive playground, the Yonkovic family of Monticello, Nikki and Russ, formed “Team Cooper’s Troopers” in honor of their son Cooper. At the age of 4, Cooper was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The Yonkovics became the first Ambassador Family to contribute toward the playground project.

“It has been heart-breaking to watch this disease slowly redefine Cooper’s life,” the post said on the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground Facebook page. “He currently cannot climb, run, bike, or walk long distances and will soon be wheelchair bound. He is such a brave boy and deserves to enjoy playing with children his age.”

Anyone can donate toward the project in honor of Cooper. Even better, a generous donor offered to match up to $10,000 in donations!

“Anybody can be an ambassador and raise money in honor or memory of a child,” urged Smith. “You can form a team and raise money, and we’ll track the donations by the child’s name written on the memo line or donation form.”

Each Family Ambassador group will be recognized on the donor wall, as will any individual who donates $1,000 or more.

“We track every single donation, who it goes to, and where it comes from,” noted Smith.

Children also have the chance to raise money and be recognized as a “Junior Superhero.” Those who raise $1,000 will see their name on the donor wall. Those who raise $250 and up will be recognized during the opening ceremony.

“The Family Ambassador and Junior Superhero programs are a great way to get our community involved and to honor all of the children in the community that face some of the same challenges Austin faced,” Smith said.

Aside from the equipment, the base and surfacing for any playground is crucial.

“The surfacing is a huge expense,” noted Smith of the PIP (poured-in-place) rubber playground surface. “It costs just as much as the equipment itself.”

This surface resembles memory foam, and offers enhanced fall protection for the little ones. It’s also easier to push a stroller or wheelchair on.

“We looked for alternatives,” said Oswald, “but nothing was inclusive for strollers and wheelchairs. The PIP is a better option.”

“It’s also hassle-free,” added Smith.

The Foundation has applied for several grants, one of which could assist with the cost of the concrete base for the surfacing. If successful, the concrete may get poured yet this fall.

“We hit a big goal in finalizing plans and committing to a vendor, but a lot has to happen with fundraising to get us to our end goal,” Smith said, looking toward the future and seeing the Austin Smith Playground become a reality for the Monticello community and beyond. “If you want to be involved or donate, now is the time to join us. Your contribution will be recognized at the playground.”

They would like to break ground by spring/summer 2022.

“We’re getting there,” Smith said. “But now we want to challenge organizations, businesses, and clubs to help out and be recognized.”

Oswald said he’s even heard from kids coming into the Berndes Center how excited they are to see this project take shape.

“Kids want this to happen,” he said.

Donations can be sent to Austin Smith Inclusive Playground, P.O. Box 727, Monticello, IA 52310. You can visit their Facebook page and donate via PayPal.