Increase in burials spurs increase in spending authority

An increase in deaths in Jones County prompted Community Services to increase burial assistance funds through General Assistance.

During the March 1 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Lucia Herman, Community Services director, sought the board’s approval to move some funding around in her budget to cover additional burial assistance requests throughout the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022.

“I spent almost all of the funds in that line item,” noted Herman. “We’re down to around $700.”

The county offers up to $1,000 to assist in burial costs.

“I have plenty of money in my budget; I’m just requesting authority to move that money around,” continued Herman. “I’m not asking to increase my budget, just to be able to use the money if needed.”

County Auditor Whitney Hein offered that Herman spent $3,291 thus far on burial expenses.

Herman said General Assistance has financially helped with four burials.

The board approved the spending authority request.

Herman also gave the board an update on the MHDS (mental health disabilities services) fund balance, which she is trying to spend down before the end of the fiscal year to avoid any remaining money going back to the state.

While some project receipts are coming in, Herman said quite a bit remains unspent.

“Agencies are telling me they will spend it,” she said.

In mid-January, Herman informed the board of three mental health agencies who requested funds: Advancement Services ($53,000), Life Connections ($62,410), and Rise Counseling and Consulting ($48,500). This left roughly $6,300 to be spent.

“With those three agencies, that doesn’t mean we’ll get it spent,” she said.

Herman asked the board for permission to spend what is left of the fund balance, with some discretion. One idea she had was to purchase mental health books for kids in grades 5-12 and distribute them throughout the schools in the county.

The board approved the request.

In other county business:

• The board approved Hein’s request to establish a fund in the county general ledger to track revenues and expenditures associated with MHDS. The passage of SF 619 no longer allows the use of a county tax levy fund.

“The fund (#0010) is going away at the end of the fiscal year,” warned Hein. “We need to create a new fund (#0007) for Fiscal Year 2023 and beyond. We need to keep those funds segregated to cash-flow expenses. It has to be self-supported.”

• The board approved another request from Hein to establish a fund in the county general ledger to account for and track all revenues and expenses associated with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

“We have $2 million in the General Basic now,” Hein said of the first installment. “We have not committed to spending anything yet.”

• The board approved transferring $10,000 from the Sheriff’s Department budget to the Medical Examiner’s budget.

Hein said the county normally budgets $47,000, which is typically more than enough. With the recent claims, the expenses will be more than what was budgeted by $700.

“There have been a lot of unattended deaths,” she said of the situation.

• The board approved a contact with Jim Schroeder Construction for $759,906.71 for the Buffalo Road bridge replacement project.

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said Schroeder hopes to start the project at the end of April. The late start date is May 16.