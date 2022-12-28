Increased construction costs, less funding dictate Five-year Road Program

The annual Secondary Road Five-year Road Construction Program hearing took place on Dec. 20 at the Jones County Courthouse.

Four members of the public were present to ask questions about the proposed program.

The five-year program includes:

FY 2024 (accomplishment year)

• County Road X-64 from Cedar County to Massilon Road. This is a PCC overlay of 4.5 miles, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million.

• 215th Avenue from 70th Street to Highway 151. This is a 2.8-mile grading project, with an estimated cost of $1 million.

• 200th Avenue. RCB (reinforced concrete box) twin culvert replacement, with an estimated cost of $400,000.

Projects for FY24 are expected to cost $3.9 million.

These projects will start after July 1, 2023.

FY 2025 (priority year 1)

• Landis Road over the Wapsipinicon River. This total bridge replacement has an estimated cost of $5.8 million.

• Newport Road. This is a twin CMP (corrugated metal pipe) culvert replacement, with an estimated cost of $150,000.

• County Road E-28 from County Road X-28 to the City of Anamosa. This is a PCC overlay of 2.7 miles, with an estimated cost of $2.7 million.

Projects for FY25 are expected to cost $8.65 million.

FY 2026 (priority year 2)

• County Road X-64 over the Wapsipinicon River. This bridge replacement has an estimated cost of $1.2 million.

• Circle Drive from Highway 151 to County Road E-23. This is a PCC overlay of 1.2 miles, with an estimated cost of $1.2 million.

Projects for FY26 are expected to cost $2.4 million.

FY 2027 (priority year 3)

• County Road X-31 from the City of Anamosa to Old Cass Road. This is a PCC overlay of 4.9 miles, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million.

• Riverview Road from Buchanan Street to 1 mile east. This is an HMA (hot mix asphalt) overlay, with an estimated cost of $200,000.

Projects for FY27 are expected to cost $3.7 million.

FY 2028 (priority year 4)

• County Road X-28 from County Road E-34 to Stone City Road. This is a PCC overlay of 2 miles, with an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

• 130th Street from Central Park Road to Highway 38. This is a 1.4-mile grading project, with an estimated cost of $500,000.

Projects for FY28 are expected to cost $2 million.

“This is a fluid working document that tracks our projects throughout the course of the next five years,” said County Engineer Derek Snead. “We’re spending over $21 million on the Jones County road system over the next five years.”

He said the primary objective for Secondary Roads is stewardship, ensuring safety, maintenance, and modernization of the roads in Jones County.

“We try to be forward-thinking, not backwards,” added Snead.

He highlighted a few of the projects on the list. The bridge on 200th Avenue has been posted for many years with a weight restriction.

The Landis Bridge replacement project is the most expensive project Secondary Roads has done in a long time.

“This is an oddity because it won’t happen unless we get the grant,” warned Snead. “We have very high hopes.”

The bridge on Newport Road is also a posted structure. Snead said the twin culvert replacement project will be a “bear of a project” due to the narrow roadway.

Back in 2013, Jones County had 52 posted structures.

“The last few years we tried to target our bridges,” Snead said.

Right now, there are only six posted bridges in the county “due to the construction program and an aggressive bridge crew.” Snead said it’s his goal to be one of the top counties in the state in terms of the number of posted strictures.

“We’ve done a great job,” he boasted.

Now, Secondary Roads’ focus is shifting to the paved road system.

“Fifty percent of our entire concrete road system is over 40 years old,” Snead point out. “The majority of our system needs to be replaced as fast as possible.”

However, as construction costs and materials rise, the county gets less and less funding.

“It’s not offset as much as we’d like.”

There are five primary funding sources that serve road construction in Jones County:

• SRF (Secondary Road Fund), accounts for 40 percent of annual receipts

• General and Rural Services Fund, accounts for 30 percent of annual receipts

• LOST (Local Options Sales Tax)

• FM (Farm-to-Market)

• Federal funds

Between the first two funding sources, Snead projects to see $6.8 million in funding, though FY23 expenses right now are at $7.7 million.

“It’s not sustainable at that amount. We try to project the worst- and best-case scenarios with revenue and expenses, and the gap is getting shorter.”

In addition, Secondary Roads also has to budget for equipment purchases.

The department also handles many smaller maintenance projects in-house. These are projects that don’t make the list.

Three new projects were added the five-year plan: Riverview Road, X-28, and 130th Street.

Snead said Riverview’s pavement is old and it keeps deteriorating.

“It has a good base, which is the reason it’s lasted as long as it has,” he said. “We want to make a smoother riding surface.”

Two residents from a subdivision on Riverview commented that a campground and expanding businesses in the area brings additional traffic on the road. It was asked if a pedestrian trail could be bundled with the overlay.

Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said a lot of right of way and should work would be required to meet this request, adding to the cost of the project. Snead said with the amount of traffic on Riverview, he wouldn’t want to encourage more pedestrian traffic.

“At this point in time, our recommendation is just to do the overlay,” he said.

“We wish we had more funding to do the kinds of things you’re asking us to do,” added Postel.

Postel also highlighted the price trend index for road construction. Which has increased 162.3 percent. Jones County’s funding trend has only gone up by 128.9 percent.

“We’re not able to keep up with our funding,” he said.

Someone asked why Jones County is narrowing the gravel roads, which makes it difficult for large farm equipment when they meet an average-sized car on the road.

Snead said the county’s granular system was unfortunately built for smaller equipment decades ago.

“The equipment has outgrown the roads,” he said. “We’re trying to put them back to the way they were constructed because that’s what fits with our right of way.”

Typically Jones County’s gravel roads are between 28 and 30 feet wide.

“We’re trying to improve the drainage,” added Postel. “Ditching can make them look narrow.”

“We can’t afford the rock for roads that are wider than that,” Snead said.

Postel offered that as they continue to do ditching projects, they’ll try to be more conscientious of the roads.

“We’re not trying to snuff you. It’s a legitimate concern.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald noted that the gravel roads do eventually flatten out as more and more traffic travel down the roads following a maintenance project.

The board adopted the Five-year Road Construction Program as presented.