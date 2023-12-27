Indoor, simulator golf now available at The Chip

Opening a business in Monticello that offers indoor golf simulators has been a long-time coming.

In November, The Chip opened inside Blue Inn/The Edge on N. Main Street, owned and operated by Matt Wennekamp and Nikki Hughes.

“This has been something Bruce (Johnson) has always wanted to do,” shared Wennekamp, “ever since he first bought this space in 2011-12.”

Johnson is Hughes’ late step-father and was an avid golfer.

The former Blue Chip sat empty for quite some time, other than occasionally rental requests. That’s when Wennekamp and Hughes pulled the trigger.

“I wanted to have something I enjoy doing, and I’ve seen how well it goes over (at other places),” said Wennekamp. “I thought it would be a good addition for Monticello.”

And simulator golf has certainly gone over well since they opened!

Their first round of golf league, running eight weeks, is set to finish up at the end of the month. They had 30 teams of two sign up. The Chip is offering league again for 12 weeks from January through April.

With so many companies and different brands one could go through for simulator golf, Wennekamp certainly did his research.

“I watched a lot of YouTube videos on tutorials and reviews about what people recommended,” he said, wanting to compare the different units and components.

He even traveled almost three hours away to Carl’s Place in Milton, Wis., to seek some advice.

The Chip features two golf bays, outfitted with Uneekor Eye XO overhead launch monitor simulators. Wennekamp also chose GS Pro Golf software.

“It has the best graphics,” he said. “And it’s good for both left- and right-handers. It’s very user-friendly.”

The courses are projected on a screen that is 14 feet wide by 9 feet tall. Wennekamp said he was hoping for 16 feet wide, but had to go a tad smaller due to the height of the ceiling.

“I know what I like at other places and I wanted it to be oversized because I’m a tall guy,” he said.

When it came to designing the two bays, Wennekamp also sought advice from Carl’s Place.

Renovations started in early September. Wennekamp said he gave himself two months to complete the work. Their first day of business with the public was Thanksgiving Eve.

The drop ceiling inside the space had to be removed, as did a furnace unit. They added an HVAC system and built half-walls to create the bays, as well as space for a putting green and storage. New flooring, lighting, paint, and furniture were added.

With a kitchen already in place when Baked. was inside the Blue Inn, an extended bar was built to accommodate seating.

“The bar business has been very busy for us,” said Hughes.

Despite the leagues, The Chip is open to the public. Aside from drinks, they also offer smoked BBQ wings, appetizers and quick bites, as well as their specialty, breaded tacos.

“With the size of the space we had,” said Wennekamp, “we had room for a bar and additional seating options.”

Hughes said they wanted to offer food options that you can’t get elsewhere in town.

Wennekamp built the putting green to offer another activity for people while they’re waiting to tee off or just stopping in for a drink.

“I wanted another feature and make this a place for people to come and hang out,” he said.

“We want people to realize this is a fun place to come,” added Hughes.

You can book tee times for simulator golf by visiting The Chip’s Facebook page or going to https://thechip.golf. Two people can tackle nine holes in an hour.

“Most people try for 18 holes,” encouraged Wennekamp.

Walk-ins are also welcome to play, depending on use of the bays.

You’re also encouraged to bring your own golf clubs, though The Chip does have a set of men’s, women’s and children’s clubs on hand if needed.

Both Wennekamp and Hughes are no strangers to the game of golf, having been long-time members of the Monticello Golf Club. Hughes was also recently hired as the new manager of the club.

“We just enjoy it,” said Wennekamp. “It’s been fun watching people perfect their swings.”

Hughes said the public is welcome to come and watch people golf, even if they’re interested in trying it themselves.