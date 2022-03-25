Innovation Lab grand opening planned for March 29

It’s been a long-time coming, but the Innovation Lab side of the Creative Adventure Lab (Rural Innovation Lab) in downtown Monticello is set to open on Tuesday, March 29.

In January 2021, the City of Monticello handed over the former Dollar General building at the corner of First Street and Cedar Street/Highway 38 to the Creative Adventure Lab, based in Dubuque. This was after the Lloyd Welter family gifted the building to the city.

A lot of work was needed inside the building, namely bringing refuse up from the basement to discard. Several community groups and volunteers assisted in that process, including the Jones County Young Professionals.

There were some delays due to supply chain issues when it came to getting lights, locks for the doors, and overall building materials.

“It took longer to develop the space and fully open,” said Eric Dregne, director of the Innovation Lab.

The Creative Lab side of the facility is anticipated to open some time this summer.

“We’re still developing activities and partnerships,” Dregne said of the various activities planned.

The Creative Adventure Lab combines co-working and entrepreneurial space with hands-on learning activities. One side features office space, meeting rooms, and open areas for people to work away from home, encompassing roughly 4,000 square feet.

“It’s a hub for entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Dregne.

Aside from the physical space, the center also offers professional services to existing businesses to help them grow and prosper in an ever-changing society.

“We want to foster innovation in Monticello,” added Dregne.

Some of the entrepreneurial services include: business coaching, peer learning, and virtual round table discussions with a panel of experts.

The other side includes areas for programs such as clay pottery painting, Legos, and a room to host a child’s birthday party.

“We brought both services (Creative and Innovation labs) here because we were so fortunate to be given this building,” praised Jordan DeGree, executive director. “We had the space and the community was interested in our programs. We might not have done it if there was no interest.”

There are various levels in which the public can reserve space within the Innovation Lab:

• Co-working space offers different flex plans for any available space. They can be utilized from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and include.

• A desk plan is available 24/7, and includes your own desk to set up and personalize your workspace.

• Office plans are also available 24/7. You get your own fully-furnished office.

Some office space has already been spoken for, with additional interest as well.

In addition to the furnishings, members can also utilize high-speed internet, business coaching, peer learning events, networking events, expert panels, and kitchenette space.

“You need to bring your own technology,” said Dregne, referring to computers, tablets, etc.

Rooms and spaces can be booked and paid for online at www.innovationlab.us/monticello.

The Innovation Lab will be staffed on a part-time basis with a manager who works on-site.

“It’s one of our co-workers who we asked to work for us,” clarified Dregne.

This employee will offer tours of the facility, answer any questions the public or members may have, do some light cleaning, etc.

The facility also offers a ITM (interactive teller machine) through Dupaco Community Credit Union.

“It has all of the services like a live teller within the machine,” explained Dregne. “You also have access to a teller through a video call.”

He said the ITM allows members to make financial transactions.

“This was a way for Dupaco to support their members in this area,” added Dregne of the partnership with the Creative Adventure Lab.

After the last year-plus of work to open the Creative Adventure Lab, both Dregne and DeGree said they’re excited to be in Monticello.

“This is all part of our efforts to bring co-working spaces and innovation services to rural communities,” said Dregne.

This is their fourth rural location. Others include: Cascade, Dyersville, and Independence.

The open house on March 29 will begin at noon. Tours will be available, along with a short program.

There will also be a Beer Potluck in the Innovation Lab on Thursday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m. This BYOB networking event gives people the opportunity to explore the spaces available, meet new people, all while enjoying a variety of beers.