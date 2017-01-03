Input sought in community garden project

Kyle Gassman, an employee of the Monticello Public Library, has been hitting the ground running with a project that could benefit many people in the Monticello community.

Gassman, an avid gardener, came up with the idea to raise money and build raised garden beds. These would measure 4-by-8 feet and stand 36 inches off the ground. The proposed location, with approval already sought, would be on the lot north of the Monticello Heritage Center (owned by the Center). Gassman said there is potentially room for 30 raised beds in the plot, with 4-foot walkways in between.