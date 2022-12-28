Insight into 2023 legislative session

The Iowa Legislature will convene on Monday, Jan. 9, for the 2023 session.

Following re-districting, Jones County now has two legislators representing voters in Des Moines: Sen. Carrie Koelker, District 33, and Rep. Steve Bradley, District 66.

With the session fast approaching, the Express reached out to Koelker and Bradley for their thoughts on what to expect in 2023…

What are three priorities you’d like to see the Iowa Legislature accomplish this session?

CK: Tax and education reform, rural Iowa, mental and maternal health.

SB: Property tax relief, education reform, innovative solutions to solve Iowa’s workforce shortages.

Do you see the legislature passing Gov. Reynolds’ “school choice” initiative? Or do you see a different version going through?

CK: There has not been a specific bill released. I am all in favor for educational reform. It is time that we allow parents to be in the driver’s seat to their children’s education. Our district is filled with numerous great options for education but that is not the case statewide. There is an alarming amount of dysfunction going on with an enormous amount of administrative price tags. At the end of the day, every single student matters. But the dysfunction we see in schools has driven the legislature to step in and assist with a change. Parents have urged us to assist and bring back the values of family, faith, and structure to the daily education. Each year, Iowa taxpayers spend over $3 billion (yes that is Billion with a B) on K-12 education. We will continue to fund education and the future of Iowa’s youth.

SB: With school choice being a top priority for Governor Reynolds, I have no doubt that this will be a highly debated topic this session. I would like to see a school choice initiative that provides greater choice for parents and students, without causing unintended harm to our public schools. If we can create a proposal that accomplishes those two goals, I am optimistic it would pass the legislature.

Some say “school choice” would take public funding away from public schools. How would you clarify that perspective?

CK: Since I was elected into the Iowa Senate, I have been proud to support millions in additional funding for K-12 education. This comes to an average of $15,000 per student. The largest item in our state budget is education and I believe the goal for that money should be for the student. The money the Iowa taxpayers dedicate to education should be an investment in the student, their success, and the future of our state. Iowa has many great public schools, but that doesn’t mean it is the best option for every single student. If parents believe another school is best for their child and their needs, public or private, that should be an option for them no matter their zip code or the amount of money they make.

We have funded the Iowa Tuition Program for years; that is made up of a solid private and public model. There is no reason this couldn’t be modeled for K-12.

SB: There are many different ways we can approach school choice, and this session we will be working to find a proposal that provides greater choice without harming our vital public school system.

Iowa still has a childcare shortage. Do you see the legislature coming up with some options to assist Iowa families? Or options to grow childcare in the state?

CK: There is a child care shortage in many areas of our state. I see numerous areas in our state working strongly together with their businesses and community leaders to create private and public partnerships to customize the needs of their communities. The State of Iowa has had a program assisting with many of those needs and I see many collaborating and taking advantage of those programs.

SB: Each session, childcare has been a big priority for our caucus. We have passed quite a few creative solutions to create more quality, affordable childcare slots across the state. While we have made great progress, I think there is more that can be done, and we will certainly not stop looking for ways we can address this issue for Iowa families.

While inflation is a national issue right now, is there anything the state can do to combat that?

CK: Inflation is deeply hurting every single Iowan and many are living in fear. We have hit a 40-year record high because of reckless spending and outrageous policy pouring out of Washington, D.C. With the outrageous spending at the federal level and lack of leadership, it forces many states to look at tax reform in many fashions. Last year we passed the most historic tax reform to date in Iowa history; I see many more areas that we will need to continue to help keep more of Iowan’s hard-earned money into their pocketbooks. Continuing our tax reform will be a large portion of our upcoming session.

We are always looking for ways to improve government and to make it leaner. Efficiencies are clearly needed at all levels to help balance the budgets at city, county, state, and federal levels.

SB: While we may have limited ability to change the national inflation rate, we can do a lot in the State Legislature to help Iowans navigate this high inflation. We can bring down costs on essential products, we can lower taxes to give Iowans more money in their pockets, and we can continue to pass a balanced and responsible state budget to ensure that we aren’t making inflation worse in Iowa.