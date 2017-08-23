Interest offered on Chestnut property, new gas station to open

There seems to be interest in the former Hughes property, 224 N. Chestnut St., now owned by the City of Monticello.

Tom Harmon, who resides next door at 234 N. Chestnut St., addressed the Monticello City Council during their Aug. 21 meeting concerning his potential plans for the parcel of land.

“I am very interested in acquiring the property,” he told the council.

The city has been advertising for RFPs (requests for proposals) from those who might be interested in building on the N. Chestnut lot.