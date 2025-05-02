Interviews conducted for Supervisor Dist. 4 vacancy

On Jan. 24, the Jones County Supervisor Vacancy Committee announced the candidates they plan to interview on Jan. 31 to fill the vacant District 4 seats on the board of supervisors:

• Bob Gertsen

• Daniel Van Fossen

• Darrick Hall

• Dave Fountain

• Josh Sundstrom

• Sam Moore

The Supervisor Vacancy Committee conducted a panel interview or all persons seeking appointment to the District 4 vacancy. The committee randomly drew the order for responding to each question. Each candidate was allowed up to two minutes to respond to the question, before the next candidate was given the opportunity to respond to the same question. No interruptions were permitted; it was not a debate.

The committee submitted two questions beforehand to each candidate. They were asked to prepare a written response to each question, and bring three copies for the committee, to the interview. Responses were limited to two minutes when read aloud.

The questions were:

• Explain your understanding of the role of county supervisor and the role in relation to other elected officials and department heads; also explain how you would learn about and stay current with the responsibilities of the various county departments.

• What are your goals for the future of Jones County, and what changes would you like to implement?

At the conclusion of the interviews conducted by the committee, the public in attendance was invited to meet with the candidates for approximately 30 minutes to mingle.

The public can also share any feedback with the committee no later than 4 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The Supervisor Vacancy Committee will announce the appointee at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The job of county supervisor involves commitment of time and effort to be a responsive elected official. A county supervisor should expect to respond to citizens, county staff, and other public officials, review written materials, and research information to assist in making informed decisions. County supervisors may need to adjust their other obligations so as to not interfere with their willingness and ability to be in attendance at the board’s Tuesday meetings, and any special sessions that may arise throughout the year, as well as meetings of the various committees supervisors are appointed to, whether they be in Jones County, or in other counties, or even in Des Moines.