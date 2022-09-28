Intlekofer requests approval of building permit

During the Open Forum portion of the Sept. 19 Monticello City Council meeting, resident and developer Steve Intlekofer questioned why his building permit had not been approved by city staff.

“I have several houses in town,” noted Intlekofer. “I want to bring a modular home and place it on the lot across from Kraus Plumbing & Heating (E. Oak Street).”

Intlekofer shared that he submitted his application for a building three weeks ago and had not heard anything since.

“I heard through the grapevine that it was going to be denied because someone else is trying to move a modular home and did a bad job, and therefore I couldn’t have a permit. I don’t know if that is true or not,” he said.

Reading from a separate item within the council packet, Intlekofer said, “The city is obligated to issue a permit as it was in compliance with the terms of the code.”

He said he hadn’t formally heard his permit application had been denied.

“I assume it complies with the terms of the code,” he offered.

He asked Mayor Dave Geodken and/or the city council to override City Administrator Russ Farnum and issue the permit.

“I don’t expect you to do it tonight, but I would like to hear from somebody sometime this week.”

Goedken offered to look into the situation, and noted the confusing nature of the city code. Goedken also asked Police Chief Britt Smith if modular homes are able to be moved on the roadway with a standard wide-load permit. Smith stated a wide-load permit was OK.

“I’ll look into it and if you fall within the code, we’ll make sure you get a building permit,” offered Goedken.

City Administrator Russ Farnum commented during the “reports” portion of the meeting that Intlekofer “has not complied with our code yet” and has not met the code requirements set out in the city ordinance.

Intlekofer also brought up an item on the council’s agenda pertaining to accessory buildings, setbacks, and yard frontage.

A home owner at the corner of Fifth Street and Gill Street was issued a building permit for a new detached garage. City staff issued the permit in compliance with the city’s setback requirements, outlined in the city code. However, the home sits at an angle to Fifth Street. So the new garage will be closer to Fifth than the house itself. In most cases, setbacks are measured parallel to the property line. The garage will be at a slight angle, in line with the house.

Intlekofer asked if the council was allowing this garage to be built based on a loophole in the city code.

“About a year ago, I had the same issue at 520 S. Cedar St. and there was no loophole at that time,” he said. “I was told I couldn’t have a parking spot in front of the imaginary line that meets the front of the house. So I took it out.

“I can’t for the life of me figure out how we can have such a serious discussion a year ago and then all of a sudden we forget for this item coming up,” he continued.

Both Public Works Director Nick Kahler and Farnum told Intlekofer the situation on Gill and the issue with his property on Cedar are not the same. The garage on Gill is not being built in someone’s front yard.