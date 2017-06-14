Iowa’s new Governor, Lt. Governor visit MVEC

Published by admin on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:12am
Last week, Iowa’s new Governor Kim Reynolds and new Lt. Governor Adam Gregg stopped in Jones County to visit with folks at Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative.
This isn’t Reynolds’ first visit to MVEC.
“Her office requested the visit as part of her 99-county tour,” explained MVEC CEO Jim Lauzon. “She wanted to hear more about what we are doing.”
