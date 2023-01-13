Iowa DOT plans two paving projects around Monticello

During the Jan. 3 Monticello City Council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum shared in his report some upcoming Iowa DOT projects.

Throughout 2023, the DOT will be working on a PCC (Portland cement concrete) pavement patching project. The project is said to begin on Jan. 18.

The impact to Jones County entails patching on Highway 151 from Highway 13 to Highway 61.

The other DOT project will take place this summer with paving on Highway 38. Farnum said the scope of the work will be similar to what the DOT performed on 38 last summer within city limits.

This project will take place from the Monticello airport south.

In accordance with this project, the DOT asked whether the city wanted to take part in paving the approach of Shover Drive as it connects with the highway. Shover Drive is located just beyond the 151/38 interchange.

“This is our jurisdiction because we annexed (the ground into city limits,” noted Farnum.

This would involve paving roughly 1,660 square feet within the first 50 feet of roadway off 38.

The DOT’s estimate of the city’s share would be about $6,000.

“There is no approach now,” commented Public Works Director Nick Kahler. “The gravel comes up to the road.”

Mayor Dave Goedken, who works for Jones County Secondary Roads, shared that projects like this are common throughout the county, partnering with the DOT. He was in favor of adding the paved approach.

“It’s standard procedure anymore,” he said. “We deal with it at the county level all the time. We definitely want that approach put in.”

Farnum said no immediate formal action is needed.

“We’re a couple of months out.”