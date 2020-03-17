Iowa governor issues public health disaster

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, today, Tuesday, March 17, has issued a Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration for the State of Iowa. Effective now (March 17) through March 31:

• All restaurants and bars will be closed to the public. Food/beverages can still be sold via carry-out, drive-through, or delivery.

• Fitness centers, health clubs, spas, gyms, aquatic centers are closed

• Theaters and live performance venues are closed.

• Casinos and gaming facilities are closed.

• Mass gatherings are prohibited of more than 10 people. This includes: social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings.

• Senior centers and adult daycare facilities.

