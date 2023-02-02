Iowa Tourism kicks off chamber’s new mission

One of the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce’s (MACC) new initiatives for 2023 is tourism.

“So it’s only fitting that our keynote speaker (be someone who) focuses on tourism in Iowa every day,” shared MACC Board President Chris Brokaw.

MACC held its annual Banquet and Awards Celebration on Jan. 26 at the Monticello Eagles Club.

The speaker for the evening was Laura Friest with Travel Iowa/Iowa Tourism.

“She works with tourism industries across Iowa to maximize their tourism potentials,” Brokaw offered. “She has nearly 25 years of experience in economic development and tourism.”

“I absolutely love Jones County and Monticello,” praised Friest. “I actually wrote the management plan for the Grant Wood Scenic Byway. When I did that, I had to research both Jackson and Jones counties and all of the things in them. I had the best time; I got to spend several months on it. You have wonderful attractions, great businesses.”

The Iowa Tourism Office is also a part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“Our mission is to elevate Iowa’s unique visitor experiences and hidden gems to inspire travel and create lasting memories,” offered Friest. “We support local communities and destinations to strengthen the whole state’s economy, rural areas just as much as urban areas.”

Over the last few years, Iowa Tourism did some strategic planning and met with about 800 entities statewide.

“They came up with a new plan for how to move Iowa forward, get out of COVID and reinvigorate our tourism industry,” said Friest. “How are we going to maximize the great potential that Iowa has? That includes all of you.”

She said so many people in Iowa don’t even know what’s right in their own backyard.

Tourism in Iowa had a $9.4 billion impact in the state in 2021. The industry sustained 65,000 jobs across the state.

“It’s a big industry,” noted Friest. “A lot of that is small, private businesses, which is cool.”

If Iowa didn’t have tourists visiting and paying sales tax and Hotel/Motel Tax, each household in Iowa would have to supplement that with $786 a year.

Friest said two-thirds of people who visit Iowa “seriously consider moving.”

With so many workforce shortages, she said the state needs to attract these people to fill jobs and contribute to the statewide and local economies.

“We want them to come here and vacation so they’ll consider moving here. It’s a really good strategy; it does work.”

Seven out of 10 people “are likely to consider moving for the right opportunity.” Friest said it’s about attracting those in their 20s and 30s.

“They just got out of college. Their families maybe haven’t put down roots yet. And they’re willing to move.”

This is the age demographics Iowa Tourism is now targeting.

She shared that Iowa Tourism is also using “smart tourism” with national surveys used “to find out who are the potential tourists that are thinking about traveling who might come here and consider coming to Iowa.”

Most people get their travel information via the internet and digital content.

“If we don’t give it to them, they won’t find it,” she said.

Eighty percent of visitors have said affordability is the most important factor when visiting a place. Cost is 74 percent. Excitement is 51 percent. Friest said excitement is different for everyone and every place.

“Where is that sweet spot where affordable and exciting balance out?” she asked. “I won’t think it’s affordable until you tell me I can (afford it). You might change my mind about it being affordable. My view of what’s exciting may never change, but my perception of what’s affordable might.”

Post-surveys of people’s visits to Iowa have shown a 20 percent increase in their positive perceptions of Iowa.

“It’s a really great time to invest in tourism,” urged Friest. “People respond well to well-thought-out marketing on the right platforms.”