Isaacs’ pumpkin patch offers unique varieties and more

In 2021, as the world was still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Steve and Steph Isaac of Monticello felt the need to get outdoors and do something.

So, they planted about a tenth of an acre, a small plot, of various types of pumpkins, squash, and gourds on the Hall Heritage Farm in rural Monticello.

“We’ve been gardening forever,” said Steph, “fruits and vegetables.”

With their harvest last year, the Isaacs took to Facebook to offer up their goodies to friends, family, and the public.

“We had way more than we could use,” said Steve.

“We even donated some (pumpkins) to the library,” added Steph.

People stopped by their small roadside stand and took what they wanted.

“Within a day, we sold out,” Steve said. “It worked out well.”

Seeing the success of just a “small” amount of fall produce, the Isaacs decided to expand their efforts this year.

In mid-May they started planting on 2 acres they rent on the Hall Heritage Farm. Due to multiple excessive heat days, their harvest was ready sooner than anticipated.

“Things really took off and matured fast,” Steve said of the growing season and the heat. “We had to start picking.”

Beginning Sept. 3, the Isaacs’ pumpkin patch officially opened.

They sell 130-plus various sizes and varieties of pumpkins, squash, gourds, and corn. With the exception of the corn, everything they sell is edible or for decoration.

“We planted both hybrid and open heirloom,” Steve said.

The Hall Farm is now in its seventh generation. The Honorable William Spencer Hall purchased the farm on March 18, 1855. He served in Iowa’s 5th General Assembly. His son, Francis Eugene Hall, moved into the log cabin on the property in January 1872. He lived there until his death in August 1903.

Walter S. Hall, Francis’ son, was born in the cabin in 1878. In 1960, Walter passed the farm onto his son, William Arthur Hall.

In 2002, Robert “Pete” Hall took possession of the farm. (Pete is William’s nephew.)

Pete’s children and grandchildren are the sixth and seventh generations involved in the farm today.

In 2021, the Hall Farm was honored at the Iowa State Farm as a Heritage Farm.

Despite the warm September weather, much of the produce will last until fall and Halloween.

“And everything we sell, you can eat,” offered Steve.

While the Isaacs knew expanding their efforts would mean extra work and time, they’re excited to see people’s reactions to their unique variety of produce.

They did some research online as to what to plant and when. There’s been a lot of trial and error when it comes to everything. Steph has even experimented in cooking the different types of squash to see what they like best.

Steve also belongs to a few growers’ pages on Facebook.

The produce is priced at a very reasonable rate, with prices depending on how much the plants produced.

“We didn’t do this to get rich,” said Steph. “Our biggest investment is our time. We want the community and families to come out and be able to afford some pumpkins.”

The Isaacs said there is not another pumpkin patch in the vicinity, so they wanted to offer the community a fun place to go for the fall.

“As a teacher, I know little kids love to go to pumpkin patches,” said Steph, who teaches fourth grade in Monticello.

Everything the Isaacs harvest is watched and inspected for imperfections before it goes in a bin or on a wagon for sale.

“Everything is handled at least three times,” Steph said of making sure the best is offered for sale.

Aside from taking in all of the unique produce, families can also take their kids’ pictures at one of the creative backdrops, enjoy a homemade treat, and take in the scenic Jones County countryside. They also sell dried flowers and stackers for decoration.

“It’s what people asked for last year,” Steph said.

About 10 days before the Isaacs were planning to open, a hailstorm hit the rural area. Nothing had been harvested yet, and many of the pumpkins were nailed.

“A lot of the softer produce was damaged,” said Steph.

“But, I’m amazed at how much has grown back,” marveled Steve as pumpkins have bounced back. “They’re pretty resilient.”

Hall Heritage Farms is open Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or during the week by chance or appointment. Both work full-time jobs (Steve works in Cedar Rapids).

When you come out, you’ll be handed a checklist to keep track of your produce. You’re on the honor system when it comes to tallying the total. The Isaacs accept cash, check, card, and Venmo. There is also a box to place your payment in.

“We wanted to make it simple,” offered Steve.

Right now, about 20 percent of their produce has been harvested. The Isaacs plan to keep the sales going for multiple weeks.

“We hope to go through October because of the different varieties we have,” Steve said, with everything on its own planting schedule. “This is an experimental year, so we’ll see what sells.”

Hall Heritage Farms is located at 18854 County Road D-62, Monticello. Look for the orange and green signs for directions.