It’s all in the family

In small towns, it’s not unusual for younger generations to take on a family business for an older generation, following in their footsteps, continuing that legacy. There are several businesses in Monticello that have gone through two of more generations.

The Lambert family can certainly speak to that as well.

Tim and Tricia Lambert and their three children, not to mention their niece and nephews, all share a passion for education, serving children, dedication to the Monticello Community School District (MCSD), and giving back to their community.

Tim has been working for the MCSD for 27 years. He’s been the Monticello High School Boys Basketball Coach for 26 years.

Tricia “Trish” (Gerdes) has been teaching here for 23 years.

This school year, the Lamberts’ son, Luke, will be teaching sixth-grade science and social studies at Monticello Middle School. (He’s also planning to apply to be the seventh-grade boys basketball coach.)

Luke and Jack, and their cousins Connor and Carson Lambert, have worked for several summers for the MCSD Buildings and Grounds Department.

“They have always really enjoyed working with Dennis (Dirks) and his staff in the summers,” said Tim.

The Lamberts’ niece, Rileigh (Lambert) Newhard, is the TAG (Talented and Gifted) coordinator for Monticello elementary.

And that’s not it…

Tim and Trish’s daughter, Maddie, volunteers her time helping out at athletic events.

As if that’s not enough, another generation of the family, Jamie Whittington, Tim’s mother, can be seen substitute teaching and volunteering for the MCSD.

“Our family is committed to this school district and community,” noted Trish. “We are proud to be Monticello Panthers!”

As for whether Mom and Dad anticipated their son following in their footsteps and working in education…

“Luke has always had an interest, and grew up heavily involved in the system with Trish and me both working here,” shared Tim. “I think he would say the same things I do about loving being a Panther. I think he will make a great teacher and coach, and has worked hard to get here. We are excited to help him get started, but also want to give him space to do his thing!”

Luke attended the University of Northern Iowa and earned his teaching degree in just three years.

After his first semester at UNI, Luke knew education was his passion.

“After many talks with my parents and one Intro to Teaching course, I knew I made the right decision,” he recalled. “I chose to go into education to help kids and hopefully be a good role model for them.

“I wanted a profession where I knew I could make an impact and I thought teaching would be the best route for me to do so.”

Trish echoed Tim’s sentiments regarding their children literally growing up in and around the MCSD.

“We’ve talked about being in education and the changes that have come about in the past several years,” she shared. “It’s hard. I’m really proud of Luke and all his hard work. I’m excited to see him grow as an educator and am blessed to have him be so close.”

Tim and Trish always thought they, too, would have careers in education.

Trish said he loves watching kids grow and learn. She initially thought she’d go into nursing or pediatrics, but after a couple of classes in college and touring a cadaver lab, that quickly changed.

“I knew that wasn’t for me,” she admitted. “So I decided teaching was the way to go.”

When Trish first started working for the MCSD, she taught first grade for one year. After her first year, and since then, she’s been teaching third grade.

“I’m really good at third-grade math now,” she joked.

When Tim started here, he taught sixth-grade, much like Luke is doing his first year.

After 16 years teaching sixth-grade math and science, Tim transitioned over to MHS to his current role as SAM (School Administrative Manager) coordinator and AD (activities director).

“I loved my time in the classroom; I had a great teaching team,” he said. “My time at the high school has been great as well. My job as AD has truly been a family effort with Trish and our kids helping out a lot over the years.”

Tim said working in an educational setting and coaching were always his goals.

“I picked education as a career for the opportunity to work with kids and try to help them on their path in life,” he said. “I had many positive role models growing up at Maquoketa Valley, and I wanted to be that person for young people.”

Both Tim and Trish can attest the MCSD staff and administration that helps to make their jobs easier and enjoyable 20-plus years later.

“I feel very fortunate to have been here this long and to be a part of all the success we have here in all areas!” Tim shared with pride.

That feeling of family extends beyond the classroom and school, too. In his years of coaching, Tim has and extended family with his fellow coaches, former players, and their families.

“We are really lucky to have my basketball coaching staff so close,” he said. “They are like family and have made out time here special.”

Trish said living in and raising their family in a small, tight-knit community makes all the difference.

For Luke, he was looking forward to returning to his hometown.

“Luckily a position opened while I was finishing my student teaching, so the timing was perfect,” he said. “I was able to get an interview in January and the rest is history…I want to make an impact on the community that I grew up in. It was an easy choice once I had the opportunity to accept the position.”

So, not only will Luke be working alongside his parents as co-workers, but he’ll also be on the same level as his former teachers.

“Honestly, it’s pretty weird, but cool,” he said of working with Mom and Dad. “I didn’t think as a kid that one day my parents would also be my co-workers. It will be a cool experience, and I have two great resources to learn from.”

Of working alongside his former teacher, he admitted it would take some time to adjust to calling them by their first names, rather than “Mr. and Mrs.”

“All of the teacher who taught me are great educators and people,” he praised. “I am excited to get to know them more and learn from them.”

With Luke’s first day of school just days away, he’s looking forward to getting to know his students “and creating a fun, engaging classroom that students are excited to come to.”