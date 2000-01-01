It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas



Wolken and Bowser also hung lights on the peak and spire on top of McNeill Hardware in downtown Monticello. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Sisters hard at work: Sheila Tjaden, Mary Yanda, and Lori Welter volunteered their time to decorate the fence in the pocket park. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Main Street Monticello Director Brian Wolken and Public Works employee Zeb Bowser work together to hang the Christmas wreaths on the downtown light poles. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



On Friday morning, Dec. 2, Main Street Monticello volunteers and city employees decorated the downtown area and pocket park for the holiday season. Hanging lights on the donated Christmas tree in the pocket park are Wayne Peach, Judy Tuetken, Chris and Becky Bell, Staci Fritz, and Seth Ballou. (Photo by Kim Brooks)