Item opens door for comments about elementary project

The Monticello School Board has a rule for its meetings, that public comments are only allowed for items that are on the agenda.

With that in mind, Superintendent Brian Jaeger announced during the board’s regular meeting March 24 that the item, “Elementary Project Update,” will be listed under “Superintendent’s Report” on the agenda for every meeting going forward.

By including the elementary update, it leaves the door open for those who have questions or want to comment on plans for the new building.

“If somebody comes to a board meeting and they want to talk about the elementary school project, they can only address board agenda items,” Jaeger explained.

“So if it’s on the agenda, and they want to come and speak, share some thoughts they have, or just want to ask questions of the board, it’s a good way to be able to allow our community to continue to do that.”

In other board business:

• The board held a public hearing regarding the 2025-26 certified budget. No public comments were received.

During the meeting itself, the board then set April 28 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for the second public hearing on the budget.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel changes, as follows:

Resignations – Kathy Larson as high school counselor, Brittney Boysen and Amanda Youngman as special education associates at the middle school.

Appointments – Laura Altiere as first-grade teacher at Shannon, Madison Kraus as preschool teacher at Shannon, Logan Littleton as special education program associate at the middle school, and the list of summer non-teaching and volunteer coaches.

Transfers – Jamie Hasler, from special education associate at the middle school to food service employee at Carpenter.

• The board approved the bid of Freese Motors for a 2022 Ford Transit T-350 12-passenger van, with four new tires, for a cost of $37,000. The van includes four new tires, has 50,55 miles, and has 9,445 miles left on its warranty.

The purchase leaves the district with two 12-passenger vans and one eight-passenger van.

• The board approved the bid of FloorShow Commercial, Dubuque, for the purchase of new carpeting throughout the high school, at a cost of $124,545.

• The board approved the bid of Cascade Communications to become the district’s internet provider, on a three-year contract costing $43,656. The Iowa Department of Education’s E-Rate program will provide half the cost, or $21,828.

• The board approved the bid of CDW Education for the purchase of 250 Chromebooks at a total cost, including Google Chrome education and warranty, of $96,250.

The district replaces Chromebooks every three years, with grades 3, 7 and 10 getting new ones.

• The board approved the bid of ITS for the purchase of six network switches at a cost of $46,287.96. Again, E-Rate will cover half the cost, leaving the district with an expense of $23,143.98.