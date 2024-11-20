Jaeger lists next steps for new elementary

On Nov. 5, voters within the Monticello Community School District narrowly passed a bond issue to help fund a new elementary school.

So the question becomes, what now?

Superintendent Brian Jaeger discussed next steps and possible timelines during a special meeting of the Monticello School Board Nov. 13.

The district will begin preparing for construction of a new preK-4 elementary school, to be connected with the middle school to create one campus for the entire district. Needing a supermajority (60 percent) plus one vote, the issue passed with 60.69 percent of the vote, with 39.31 percent voting against.

Jaeger said discussions have begun with Travis Squires of Piper Sandler, who is putting together paperwork and preparing bond information.

Because the new building will be partially funded with the district’s SAVE account, a public hearing is required. Jaeger said the date for the public hearing will be set at the Nov. 25 regular meeting, but it is likely to be Dec. 16.

Squires will then meet with the board in January. Jaeger said Squires anticipates selling bonds around August or September of 2025.

Regarding OPN Architects, Jaeger shared the news that Katie Harms, a Monticello High School graduate who played a key role in plans for what is now the middle school, will be the lead architect for the elementary school project.

“She did a very good job last time with us,” Jaeger said. “She’ll be all-in on this.”

OPN and the district will finalize a contract in mid-December, and blueprint work will likely begin in January, Jaeger said.

The fall of 2026 is probably the earliest a new building could be open, as Jaeger said OPN projected this as a 14-month project, similar to that of the middle school.

But the timeline might make that impossible.

“If we are going from what we know from the last one, we got the keys for that in July of 2020,” Jaeger said. “The problem is, that was a September election, and this was a November election.

“If it has to go a little bit longer (than the start of the 2026-27 school year), we can make it work. We’ll just have to see, when we get started, where it lands.”

Jaeger was asked by board member Tony Amsler about plans for Carpenter and Shannon elementary schools once the new building opens.

“Next year, as it’s being built, is probably a time when we should start coming up with a timeframe,” Jaeger said.

Asked about traffic at the new facility, Jaeger explained that while plans are in the very early stages, another drive will be added, giving each of the three school buildings its own dropoff points and entrances.

In general, the superintendent congratulated the board, and the district as a whole, on the success of the bond election.

“To (have the vote) in a presidential election year where we have such a big turnout, and then to have that many voices out there in support of doing this thing, makes me feel really good about this project and about our school district.

“Congratulations for all of us: our kids, our staff, our community. It’s going to be a great building when we get it done and get it open.”