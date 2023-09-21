Jaeger pledges that district will comply with law changes

A document detailing law changes related to education, and how it might affect the Monticello Community School District, took up nine pages.

So Superintendent Brian Jaeger spent about 45 minutes going through it with the Monticello School Board at its Sept. 13 work session.

In doing so, Jaeger made two key points:

• “A lot of legislation came out that has changed several things about the way we are going to be doing public education.”

• “Our job is to be a school district that follows the law.”

Jaeger told the board that he prepared the document to help the members answer questions if they are approached by citizens asking about the laws.

The document included language from the actual bills that were passed but also added-in details of what each one means for the Monticello district.

One of the new laws that is likely to generate much discussion is HF 496 which, among other things, requires school libraries to contain only “age-appropriate” materials. This includes the removal of any books or other materials with descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act, which are defined by Iowa Code.

Jaeger detailed the district’s plans for complying with this law, which must be done by Jan. 1, 2024 to prevent penalties from kicking in.

“This fall semester, I will be meeting with the librarians,” he said. “We will be starting with a list of books that have been the most challenged books, and we’re going to go through and see if we have any of those books on our shelves. And then we’re going to start reviewing those book by book.”

Jaeger said that in meeting with other superintendents in the Grant Wood area, he learned that most other school districts are following a similar plan.

“Some of the books have been challenged for other reasons,” Jaeger added. “So we’ll just have to take it case by case and look at our books. We’ll do absolutely the best job we can do, trying to figure out which books meet this.”

Jaeger said the district already has a system in place for when parents or others want to challenge the use of a particular book.

“So we’re going to try to be ahead of it, but we also have a process in place if someone else decides to challenge a book,” he said.

Another part of that law is that a district is required to develop an online catalog of all of its books and other reading materials.

Jaeger said Monticello already has a catalog in place that is open to students, and that will be opened up to the public as well.

The document also covered other new education-related laws, including those regarding education savings accounts, mandatory reporters, school ID cards, contract renewal, licensure renewal, Chapter 12 flexibility changes, and transgender students.

“These are the new legislative standards that have come out, the new laws, and we’re a district that follows the law,” Jaeger said. “If the law says we do this, that’s what we do.”

In other board business:

Teachers Jean Kehoe and Angie Fairley reported to the board on Summer Reading Fun and August Reading Academy, respectively.

The programs are designed to help students who were found to be struggling with reading based on their state literacy status.

Kehoe said Summer Reading Fun, which partners with the Every Child Reads program, was conducted in June for students who have completed grades K-3.

Heather Weers of Every Child Reads brought about 500 books to the program, Kehoe said, and each student got to choose 10 to keep.

Sixty students were invited, and 42 participated.

The August Reading Academy, held July 31-Aug. 11 at the middle school, is designed to give students a jump start to the school year, Fairley said. Transportation and a grab-and-go breakfast were provided.

Sixty-seven were invited to that program, and 44 attended.