Jaeger urges caution for those traveling over spring break

Monticello School District Superintendent Brian Jaeger praised staff and students for their flexibility during the first half of the school year amid the pandemic.

“I am sure our students are looking forward to closing the books for a week during spring break,” he said in his weekly update. “I always share how proud of our teaching staff I am, but I want to share that I am also very proud of our students. They are all learning in new ways and stretching themselves farther than they ever have, not just in school, but in many aspects of their life.”

Jaeger said anxiety and depression are at all-time highs among teenagers and young adults stemming from the pandemic.

“If you are experiencing this with your child, please do not hesitate to give your school counselor a call,” he urged.

Jones County Public Health shared with Jaeger that the 14-day positivity rate in Jones County sits at 3 percent; 1.8 percent in Monticello.

“These numbers are even lower than last week,” said Jaeger. “Please remember that you should continue to use caution with people traveling to other states over spring break. Our rates would rise again in a few weeks if we are all not careful.”

The MCSD has 11 students and one staff member in isolation; one student and no staff in quarantine. Those numbers amount to 1 percent of the student population less than one percent of the total staff out for COVID-related reasons.

There are approximately 99 PreK-12 students still taking part in hybrid or full-online learning; about 10 percent of the student body.

“Given the context of very low community and school spread, it would be a good time for your child to return to in-person learning if you are considering that option,” encouraged Jaeger.