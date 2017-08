Practicing their musical numbers for Starlighters’ children’s theater “James and the Giant Peach” are Daylor Miller and Kat Edler with musical director Janet Bergman.



Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa has kids of all ages working hard to present “James and the Giant Peach,” Aug. 11 and 12. The children’s theater production will feature, from left, Ava Willems, Destiny Wall, Kendra Davis, and Brodie Clemmons. The show is directed by Katharine Bergman. (Photos by Kim Brooks)