

Jordan Lorenzen plays a saxophone solo during the second annual Jammin’ In January, Monday, Jan. 9, in the Community Building. The event, featuring individual and small-group performers as well as the high school and middle school jazz bands, is a fund-raiser for the Monticello band program. (Photos by Pete Temple)



Among the high school jazz band performers at Jammin’ In January, seated from left: Anna Loes, Sophia Ahlrichs, Micah Williams, Jeff Carlson and Abbey Beem. Standing: Jordyn Patterson and Tylor Boheman.



Courtney (seated) and Kehde Campbell perform a duet with the song “Heathens” at Jammin’ In January.