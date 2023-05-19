Jansen looks back at aviation career

Kurt Jansen was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. Shortly before retiring with American Airlines as a commercial pilot, he and his wife, Donna, moved from the Chicago area to Monticello.

As they settle in their new hometown, Kurt looked back on his 37 years in the air…

Kurt has more roots in the community beyond his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and John Harms. His parents, Cliff and Hildegard Jansen farmed in the Amber area. His grandfather, Fred Kehren, was a pastor at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church from 1938-58.

Kurt received his private pilot’s license in 1977. In 1985, he was hired by American Airlines and remained with the company until his retirement at age 65. Commercial pilots are required to retire when they turn 65.

“I could fly private or corporate,” Kurt said of his continued employment options. “But we’ll see… I want to be able to set my own schedule and not work full time.”

In his 37 years with American, Kurt logged 0ver 20,000 hours on the air.

When he was starting out his career, he worked as a flight instructor at the Mason City Airport and McBride Airport in Marion. He also offered his services for charter flights, corporate, and freight flights.

“I’ve always wanted to fly ever since I was 5 years old,” he said. “I just fell in love with airplanes.”

Donna shared a picture of Kurt as a young boy sitting in a cockpit, as if ready to take off.

Another reason Monticello proved an attractive place to retire: the airport. Kurt is able to store his private plane, a Bonanza Beechcraft, at a hangar at the Monticello airport.

“It’s the Cadillac of planes,” he said. “I’ve owned it for about five years now.”

Kurt said flying is still a passion and hobby for him.

His father was also interested in aviation.

“Dad liked aviation. He was an enthusiast and loved going for (plane) rides.”

Kurt served in the Air Force for four years following high school, stationed at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota. Of course, his duties involved planes.

“I did aircraft maintenance,” he said.

Though he quickly learned that he’d rather be in the cockpit versus on the ground fixing planes.

“After taking flying lessons, I made the decision to fly.”

His path to flying commercial started in Dallas as he trained for four to six weeks. Throughout his career, Kurt was based in Chicago. After moving to Monticello a couple of years ago, he said he won’t miss the three-plus-hour drive to O’Hare Airport.

When the couple first moved here, they were just looking for a place to rent until Kurt retired. As luck would have it, Lloyd Welter had a unit available at Maplewood Estates. Just last week, the Jansens moved into their new home in the Northridge Addition.

“We’ve enjoyed our time here with family,” remarked Donna, after living in Illinois for over 30 years.

There are pros and cons to every career.

The Jansens have twins, a son Alex and daughter Olivia. As their kids grew up and got busy in sports and school activities, it wasn’t easy for Kurt to always be away. As he gained seniority in his job, he was able to dictate his schedule to be home to watch his kids play sports.

“I also got my holidays off,” he said, another perk.

On Sept. 11, 2001 (9/11), Kurt was in the air, flying passengers from Dallas to Columbus.

“We just departed,” he recalled.

When the federal government ordered all commercial planes to land, Kurt was forced to land in Little Rock, where he remained for four days.

He and his co-pilot were listening to the AM radio in the plane and heard about a plane hitting one of the World Trade Towers.

“I just figured it was a Cessna,” he said of a smaller plane accident. “Then, the air traffic controller asked if we heard about another plane.”

Once everyone was inside the terminal, they saw the national news footage on the TV.

“We didn’t know the extent of the terrorist activity before we landed,” Kurt said.

However, his intuition took hold before he landed the plane, causing Kurt to disable phone usage inside the plane as a precaution. (This was when airlines still offered in-air phones, such as the Airfone.) He said if there was a terrorist on his flight, he didn’t want to allow phone access.

COVID was also a crazy moment in his career.

“The O’Hare terminals were completely empty,” he said of airplane restrictions. “I didn’t fly for four months.”

These last few years have also been an interesting time for the aviation industry as you see and hear about angry, combative passengers, flight delays/cancelations, and missing luggage. Luckily, Kurt said these really weren’t a problem on his flights.

“Delays and issues with luggage always happen,” he said of the industry. “The media likes to hype it up.”

As his 65th birthday approached, due to his seniority with American Airlines, Kurt was able to choose the destination of his “fini-fight” (final flight). Having been to Rome, Italy, a time or two before, he decided to return.

“It’s my favorite destination,” he said.

This time, Donna and their two kids were onboard, as were John, Kathy, and Katie Harms.

“They (the airlines) let family members go on the flight, domestic or international,” Kurt said.

Donna’s flight ticket was covered by American; everyone else bought their plane tickets.

Kurt’s been flying international the last eight years of his career. He figures he’d been to every continent except Africa and Antarctica.

Donna planned ahead and ordered matching shirts for Kurt’s retirement for the family from Monticello Sports. They wore them on his return flight.

As the captain of the plane, when his final flight landed, he came over the PA thanking his family and the crew, as well as the passengers.

“Without the passengers, I wouldn’t have a job.”

The labor union also through him a retirement reception once he landed back in Chicago via Rome.

“Some of his long-time friends surprised him there,” Donna said.

While Kurt has no immediate plans in retirement, he admitted that he will miss his love of aviation.

“I had some fun times with the crews during layovers,” he reminisced. “I’ve seen so many different sites and cities.”