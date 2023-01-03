Jasa retires after 47 years with REM Electric

After working for REM Electric for almost 50 years, 70-year-old Jerry Jasa has retired, though he’s still available if needed as a consultant.

“Jerry is still on-call in retirement,” joked REM Owner Jared Lasley.

Jasa started working for the locally-owned business in 1975. Over the years, he worked for three owners: Rudy Monk (who started the business in 1937), Randy Monk (who took over in the 1990s), and Lasley (who bought the business in 2015).

“And Rudy was still around after Randy took over,” recalled Jasa.

An ad in the Cedar Rapids Gazette prompted Jasa to apply for the job. It started that REM was looking to hire a TV repair man and technician.

“I was looking for something different," Jasa said.

Five years ago, when Jasa turned 65, he started thinking about retiring.

“I wasn’t ready to retire then,” he said.

Two years ago, Jasa and Lasley sat down and realized they needed to hire someone to train before Jasa stepped away. That’s when REM hired Ryan Harris to learn the ropes.

As for what Jasa is looking forward to in retirement, he joked, “I’m still learning that.”

He does plan to visit his kids and grandkids more, noting they all live out of town. He also has some home projects in the works.

Prior to working at REM, Jasa took a one-year electrician course at Kirkwood Community College. He worked for a few different companies in Cedar Rapids. A few months after working at REM, he eventually moved to Monticello.

“I’ve always been an electrician,” he said of remaining in one profession all his life.

By all accounts, Jasa was “the TV repair man.” He worked on TVs, antennae, stereos, and radios.

As those electronics phased out, Jasa moved into appliance repairs.

“I learned from the people here; I learned a lot from Randy,” he said of switching gears. “I’ve always been a good trouble shooter.”

Lasley said with some appliances also being computerized, it was a natural transition for Jasa with his background.

When REM is contracted for a big electrical job, Jasa has also assisted with the installation of fire alarm systems, phone systems, and PA systems.

Jasa said one of the biggest changes for him as been the change in technology since he started 47 years ago. Now, people have smart TVS, no longer stereos and radios.

“But the reliability has gotten better,” noted Jasa of longer-lasting electronics.

The flip side to that, he said the competition from “big box” stores have hurt sales a lot over the years.

In retirement, Jasa said he’ll miss the REM customers a lot, many of whom he’s assisted over the years.

“There’s a level of trust with the customers,” he said. “They’re like family.”

For instance, about eight years ago, Jasa said he was contacted by Jerry Naylor to work on his TV. Naylor told Jasa he could never retire.

“I won’t know what to do,” Naylor said.

Jasa said he’s also worked with a lot of hard-working employees at REM over the years. He’s also had a lot of pride in his work.

“It’s about that satisfaction that you fixed something and people are happy.”

Over the years that Jasa has lived in Monticello, he’s become active in the community.

“I made a lot of friends,” he said. “My kids grew up here.”

He used to be involved in the Jaycees.

As to whether it’s been hard to step away, Jasa admitted, “yes and no.

“I’ve been thinking about it and it’s time. I was more ready than I thought.”

REM will host an open house and retirement party of Jasa this spring when nicer weather allows.