JCCF awards $74,000 in grants to local non-profits

The Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) recently announced $74,000 in grants to 21 local non-profits working in the areas of economic well being, quality of life, health, education, community improvement, tourism/recreation, and history and conservation.

This year, due to COVID-19, the JCCF was unable to host its annual appreciation reception. Board members remain strongly committed to supporting the important work of Jones County non-profit staff and volunteers.

The Foundation received more than $234,000 in requests for its 2021 grant cycle. The applicants awarded include:

• Anamosa Area Ambulance Service for a cot-loading system

• Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) for their dog park project

• Arts Court Visual & Performance for an Anamosa welcome mural

• Austin Strong Foundation for an interactive/accessible playground

• City of Martelle for a city park improvement project

• Creative Adventure Lab for the Adventure Lab in Monticello

• Jones County Conservation Board for the rehabilitation of the Fremont Mill Bridge

• Jones County Economic Development for phase two of the Wapsipinicon Trail Project

• Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center for climate control

• Monticello Rotary Club for the Rotary Music Park project at Camp Courageous

• National Motorcycle Museum for the replacement of the fire exit

• Riverview Center for Jones County Sexual Assault/Abuse Survivor Crisis Intervention and Assistance Program

• Wapsie Park for the replacement of the public shelter

• Wyoming Fair Association for the Wyoming Fairgrounds playground

Typically during the JCCF’s annual award reception, those present hear from each recipient about their project. In this case, the Express reached out to a few non-profits to hear more about their projects.

Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center

The Center plans to put the $2,500 toward its air conditioning project.

“This gives us a start,” said Heritage board member Deb Bowman of the approximately $11,000 project.

The museum does not currently have air conditioning, and the board wants to be able to welcome the public year-round.

In addition, the Center houses the complete collection of Pete Kennedy photo albums as well as old copies of the Monticello Express. The room in which these items are housed on the second floor needs to be climate controlled in order to protect the memorabilia. The Center plans to install mini splitter units throughout the facility.

“We’ll have a huge problem if we don’t start controlling the environment in here,” said Bowman.

“We want people to have a pleasant experience when they visit in the summer,” added board member Bob Hendricks.

The Center has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

They have also received grants from several banks and businesses in the community. They continue to look for more funding options.

“Sherri Hunt (JCCF coordinator) was extremely helpful with the grant application,” praised Bowman.

Bowman and Hendricks noted that after several years in operation, people still don’t know the Heritage Center exists.

“This reinforces what we’re trying to do here,” Bowman said of maintaining local history.

Creative Adventure Lab

The Adventure Lab received $2,500 to support their ability to offer free admission to their hands-on discovery center activities throughout the year in Monticello, according to Jordan DeGree, executive director of the Adventure Lab in Dubuque.

The program will occupy space inside the former Dime Store/Dollar General on E. First Street in downtown Monticello.

“As a non-profit organization, our mission is to foster creativity and innovation to generate value for the communities we serve,” explained DeGree. “Our free admission initiative is a way we engage local sponsors to help make sure everyone in the community can benefit from our creative-building activities.”

The Adventure Lab is also seeking additional funding to help develop the building into a functioning facility. Those interested can contact DeGree at jordan@creativeadventurelab.org.

“We are thrilled to be developing our second location in Monticello, and look forward to supporting creativity and innovation within the community through our fun, play-based discovery center activities, our pottery painting studio, and our creativity store. (The Adventure Lab already opened a facility in Cascade.)

Find out more by visiting creativeadventurelab.org.

Jones County Conservation

The Fremont Bridge in need for rehabilitation is located within Center Park, and spans the arm of the newly restored lake.

Conservation was awarded $10,000 from the JCCF.

“We are still in need of $62,000 to complete this phase,” noted Conservation Director Brad Mormann of the total project costs.

The project will be completed in two phases. Phase One includes the replacement of wooden components of the bridge, such as the deck and support structure. In addition, repairs and replacing missing and damaged metal trusses, and replacement of the safety fence/railing with a vinyl-coated chain link fence.

Phase Two entails replacing the abutments of the bridge.

“If anyone has an interest in support this project,” offered Mormann, “please feel free to contact the Conservation Department to learn how at 563-487-3541 ext. 2.”

For more information of the JCCF, visit dbqfoundation.org/jccf.