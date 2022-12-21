JCCF awards over $112,000 in grants

This year, the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) awarded over $112,000 in grants. The 11 recipients of those grants were announced on Dec. 14 during the Foundation’s annual “Grants & Gifts Celebration.”

The event took place at Calkins Barn in Wyoming with a room full of volunteers working with Jones County non-profits, board members of the JCCF, those associated with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and those who support the JCCF through endowments.

JCCF President Janet Martin started the evening off by displaying a 1924 soil map of Jones County.

“There are some things that are similar in our county and there are some things that are different since 1924,” she noted.

While the county’s population since 1924 (18,607) has remained steady over the years (20,805), people’s needs have changed in almost 100 years.

“The grants that we are presenting tonight help reach the people and the needs of our county,” added Martin. “In 100 more years, what will our county be like? We are the ones who can lead the way. The JCCF is right beside you.”

Those serving on the JCCF Board include: Martin, Janet Sanborn, Jim Eichhorn, Greg Kromminga, Trish Laetare, Jim Luckstead, Mindy Wilcox, Patty Manuel, Jessica Nicely, Janine Sulzner, and Rachel VonBehren. Doug Edel is the executive director of the JCCF. Sheila Tjaden is the director of Affiliate Foundations through Greater Dubuque.

Those receiving grant awards included:

Anamosa Area Ambulance. Paramedic Brandon Kent accepted the award. They will be purchasing three portable ultrasound machines, one for each of their ambulances.

“This is a fairly advanced piece of equipment; normally you only see them in the ER. We will be one of the first ambulances throughout the state to utilize this,” explained Kent.

These will allow ambulance crews to send a patient’s information straight to the ER or surgery unit from the scene.

Anamosa Community School District. Jenna Hardersen, a school employee, said the funds will help to establish the Raider Market, a food pantry housed right in the high school that will serve all of the families of the ACSD.

“We have almost 45 percent of our student population that receives free/reduced lunch. So there is a need. We want to help families with food insecurities,” said Hardersen.

City of Cascade. The funds will go toward the construction of a new public library.

“Currently our Cascade library is about 2,200 square feet. Our new project, that will cost us $3.5 million, is over 7,000 square feet,” noted City Administrator Lisa Kotter. “We don’t have a place in Cascade, other than City Hall, to have events like this. What we’re really excited about is having a community center room where we’ll be able to provide a space for 75 people.”

Friends of Jones County Conservation & Nature Center. The funds will help with the purchase of signs for one year’s worth of new StoryWalk Trail books.

Joyce Dirks shared that the StoryWalk Trail opened in the summer of 2021. Through special events at Central Park, the trail has been a hit.

“It’s been a very special thing for children. We feel we had such a great crowd at our last event that this will grow and grow,” Dirks said.

Friends of Olin Emergency Services. This non-profit started eight years ago to raise funds for a new joint ambulance and fire station. They broke ground in 2021, but with the rise in construction costs, the price of the building went from $600,000 to $800,000. Right now, the building is a shell. The funds will help to finish out the interior.

Jones County Food Pantry. Posey Griffin said food pantries everywhere are in need.

“I don’t need to tell anyone here about prices and everything that’s been going on. The need is greater and greater. As fast as the funding comes in, it goes out again,” she said.

The funds will help keep the shelves full.

Monticello Public Library. The funds will go toward the purchase of additional Wonderbooks. These are books for kids and youth that not only have the words printed on the pages, but include an audio component as well.

Librarian Molli Hunter accepted the award.

“They are a great bridge in the gap in comprehension and retention. These materials allow children to access a book that might not be at their reading level. Wonderbooks allows that student to enjoy reading with ease without the fear of judgment. This gives them a feeling of pride and accomplishment, as it should be with reading,” she said.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque. Britni Farber said the money will help bring NAMI’s services to Monticello and Jones County.

“We are working to expand our programs and our organization as a whole. We are looking to expand our programs and launch our mental and brain health services locally. It’s our goal to make mental and brain health services equitable and accessible,” she said.

Olin Hose Company. Fire Chief Kevin Hirl said the funds have helped the department to reach their goal of $60,000 to purchase P25 radios and pagers.

The Stone City Foundation. Charlie Shaw shared that the funds will go toward their two-fold project: Renovating the Gothic Building and turning it into a visitors’ center.

“We’re hoping to have a nice area that’s open to the public, with lots of displays and information about the greater Jones County area and what the surrounding communities have to offer,” he said.

Wyoming Fair Association. The funds will go toward purchasing lights for their horse arena that was remodeled in 2019. Since then, the facility has seen an increase in usage.

“This work does not get done without committed local leadership, people who are willing to step up the plate, roll up their sleeves, and do the work,” praised Tjaden. “It’s a great community to live in, to be a part of, and to help support.”

She also shared end-of-the-year stats on the JCCF: $2.48 million in endowment fund balances, received almost 275 gifts year to date, and $100,000 has been paid out this year from our endowment funds.

“There are funds that support rural cemeteries; parks, trails and recreation; hospitals; and schools,” noted Edel. “The things that you all care about, people in the community care about, you can establish these funds or contribute to funds that already exist to make sure that those entities not only survive, but can thrive in the future.”